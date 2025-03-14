Judge Orders Reinstatement of Fired Federal Workers

A federal judge has ordered a number of US government agencies to rehire staff sacked by the Elon Musk and the Trump administration.

Judge William Alsup ruled the firings were part of a “sham” effort to bypass proper procedures for reducing the federal workforce.

The decision affects thousands of federal workers across the Agriculture, Defense, Energy, Interior, Treasury, and Veterans Affairs departments.

Government’s Justification Challenged

During a Thursday hearing, the Department of Justice (DOJ) defended the firings, stating they were based on guidance, not a directive, from the Office of Personnel Management (OPM).

The OPM has not yet responded to requests for comment.

Judge Alsup rejected the DOJ’s argument, citing termination letters that explicitly stated the dismissals followed OPM instructions.

He said:

“That should not have been done in our country. “It was a sham in order to avoid statutory requirements.”

Probationary Employees Targeted

Danielle Leonard, an attorney representing government employee unions, said the administration targeted probationary workers because they lacked appeal rights.

Alsup pointed to a government worker in Albuquerque, New Mexico, who received high performance ratings but was dismissed for “performance reasons.”

Alsup added:

“It is a sad day when our government would fire a good employee and say it’s for performance when they know good and well that’s a lie.”

White House Pushes Back

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt criticized the ruling.

She argued the judge was trying to “unconstitutionally seize the power of hiring and firing from the executive branch.”

She said:

“The Trump administration will immediately fight back against this absurd and unconstitutional order.

Leavitt stressed the president, not the judiciary, controls federal employment decisions.

Musk’s Alleged Role in Workforce Cuts

Though billionaire Elon Musk was not mentioned during the hearing, his involvement in federal downsizing was on many minds.

President Trump recently tasked him with leading the ad hoc Department of Government Efficiency, known as DOGE, to shrink the federal workforce.

Luz Fuller, a Northern California union leader, said: “He was on everybody’s mind.”

The White House denied Musk’s leadership role at DOGE, despite Trump referring to him as its head in a recent Congressional address.

What’s Next?

The legal battle over the mass federal firings is far from over.

The Trump administration is expected to appeal the ruling, setting the stage for further court challenges.

The case raises critical questions about executive power and the rights of federal employees.

Will the courts uphold Judge Alsup’s decision, or will the administration’s push for a leaner federal workforce prevail?