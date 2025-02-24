Kansas Man Admits $1 Billion Medicare Fraud Scheme

A Kansas man has admitted running an online platform that facilitated a $1 billion fraud scheme targeting Medicare and other federal health care programs.

Key Details

Gregory Schreck, 50, of Johnson County, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud.

He and his co-conspirators used misleading ads and calls to obtain personal information from Medicare beneficiaries.

The fraud involved medically unnecessary orthotic braces, pain creams, and other medical supplies.

Schreck helped operate DMERx, a platform that generated fake doctors’ orders.

How the Scheme Worked

Schreck and his associates controlled DMERx, an internet-based system that created fraudulent medical orders. The scheme functioned through illegal kickbacks and bribes:

Marketers and suppliers paid telemedicine companies to provide fraudulent doctors’ orders.

These companies falsely claimed doctors had examined and treated Medicare beneficiaries.

In reality, doctors signed off on these prescriptions based on brief phone calls or no interaction at all.

The fraudulent orders were then sent to durable medical equipment (DME) suppliers, pharmacies, and telemarketers who paid for them.

These entities then billed Medicare and other insurers for over $1 billion.

More than $360 million was actually paid out by Medicare and insurance providers before the fraud was exposed.

Legal Consequences

Schreck now faces serious legal repercussions:

He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud.

He could face up to 10 years in prison.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled later, where a judge will determine his final penalty based on US Sentencing Guidelines.

Law Enforcement Response

Several federal agencies worked together to uncover and prosecute the case:

Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG)

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General (VA-OIG)

Department of Defense Office of Inspector General, Defense Criminal Investigative Service (DCIS)

Officials emphasized the seriousness of the crime and the ongoing efforts to combat health care fraud.

Crackdown on Health Care Fraud

The Justice Department’s Fraud Section has been aggressively targeting health care fraud through its Health Care Fraud Strike Force Program:

Since 2007, the program has charged over 5,800 defendants .

. These individuals collectively attempted to defraud federal health care programs and private insurers of more than $30 billion .

. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is working with HHS-OIG to hold fraudulent providers accountable.

What Happens Next?

With Schreck’s guilty plea, authorities are expected to continue investigating others involved in the scheme.

Additional charges and penalties may follow for co-conspirators who played a role in defrauding Medicare and federal health care programs.