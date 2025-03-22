Man Charged Over Alleged $11m Netflix Sci-Fi Show Scam

Carl Erik Rinsch, the director behind the failed Netflix sci-fi series Conquest, has been charged with wire fraud, money laundering, and financial misconduct.

Prosecutors allege Rinsch misused over $11 million of Netflix’s funding, diverting it into personal investments and lavish purchases instead of producing the show.

According to an indictment announced by the US Justice Department and the FBI’s New York Field Office, Rinsch secured funding from Netflix between 2018 and early 2020.

However, instead of using the money for production, he allegedly transferred the funds to a personal brokerage account and engaged in high-risk securities trading.

The Rise and Collapse of Conquest

Netflix originally contracted Rinsch to create Conquest during the peak of the streaming boom.

The series, initially called White Horse, was intended to be a major science-fiction project. However, Netflix pulled the plug in early 2021, citing Rinsch’s erratic behavior and failure to produce any episodes.

Court filings claim Rinsch made bizarre claims to Netflix executives, including that he had discovered the secret mechanism of COVID-19’s transmission.

He also told his wife, a producer on the show, he could predict earthquakes and lightning strikes.

Where Did the Money Go?

Instead of investing in production, Rinsch allegedly spent the remaining funds on personal luxuries. Some of the questionable expenditures included:

Five-star hotel stays in California and Spain

A fleet of luxury cars

High-end furniture

Rinsch attempted to justify these purchases by claiming they were props for the series. However, an arbitrator ruled that none of the expenses were necessary for the project.

Legal Battle and Netflix’s Losses

In 2023, an arbitrator ordered Rinsch to pay Netflix nearly $12 million in damages and legal fees. The company had already written off $55 million in total losses from the failed project.

Leslie Backschies, an FBI assistant director, stated:

“Carl Rinsch allegedly stole more than $11 million from a prominent streaming platform to finance lavish purchases and personal investments instead of completing a promised television series.”

Rinsch was arrested in West Hollywood, California, on Tuesday and now faces federal charges that could lead to significant prison time if convicted.

A Cautionary Tale for the Entertainment Industry

The case raises critical questions about oversight in entertainment funding. It highlights the risks streaming platforms face when investing in high-budget productions. Key takeaways include:

Stronger financial oversight : Companies need better checks to ensure production budgets are spent appropriately.

: Companies need better checks to ensure production budgets are spent appropriately. Accountability in content deals : Filmmakers must provide transparent financial reports to avoid misuse of funds.

: Filmmakers must provide transparent financial reports to avoid misuse of funds. Lessons for job seekers and businesses: Whether in entertainment or other industries, financial ethics are crucial in maintaining trust and credibility.

With the rise of streaming wars and increasing production budgets, cases like Rinsch’s serve as a warning sign. As Netflix and other platforms continue to invest heavily in content, ensuring accountability will be more critical than ever.