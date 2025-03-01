Meta Fires Employees Over Media Leaks

Meta has fired around 20 employees for leaking confidential company information.

The move comes just weeks after CEO Mark Zuckerberg warned staff that leaks would lead to serious consequences.

The company confirmed the terminations on Thursday, adding that more dismissals could follow.

A Meta spokesman:

“We tell employees when they join the company, and we offer periodic reminders, that it is against our policies to leak internal information, no matter the intent.”

Ready to find your next job? Start searching now JOBS BY

Internal Investigation Led to Firings

The company conducted an internal investigation to identify the employees involved. Meta has not revealed how they tracked down the leakers or which departments they worked in.

This crackdown follows growing internal tensions at Meta. Recent decisions to cancel diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs and halt the company’s fact-checking operations have caused controversy.

Critics claim these changes were made to gain favor with former President Donald Trump.

Zuckerberg’s Frustration with Leaks

During a staff Q&A session in January, Zuckerberg complained about leaks during internal meetings.

He said:

“We try to be really open and then everything I say leaks. “It sucks.”

As predicted, his comments were leaked to the press shortly after the meeting.

This led to a company-wide memo reminding staff that leaking information would result in termination.

Meta’s chief information security officer, Guy Rosen, emphasized the damage caused by leaks.

He said:

“When information is stolen or leaked, there are repercussions beyond the immediate security impact. “Our teams become demoralized and we all waste time that is better spent working on our products and toward our goals and mission.”

Hiring? Post jobs for free with WhatJobs

Meta Leaders Address Ongoing Leak Problem

Meta’s chief technology officer, Andrew Bosworth, also said the company was “making progress on catching people.” His comments were also leaked to the press.

The latest firings are part of a larger effort to tighten internal security. Meta is taking a tough stance to prevent further leaks, which have become a persistent issue for the company.

Leaks Add to Meta’s Workforce Changes

These dismissals come shortly after Meta laid off around 4,000 employees earlier this month. Those layoffs targeted workers labeled as “low performers,” cutting about 5% of the company’s workforce.

Despite the terminations, Zuckerberg said Meta will hire new employees to replace those who were let go.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

What’s Next for Meta’s Workforce?

Zuckerberg warned employees that 2025 will be an “intense year.” He said the company is preparing to compete in the fast-growing artificial intelligence market.

With Meta focused on AI development and rebuilding its workforce, the pressure on employees to protect internal information is only expected to increase.