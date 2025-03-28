Musk Says “Almost No One Has Gotten Fired” In DOGE Cuts

Elon Musk and members of his controversial “Department of Government Efficiency” (DOGE) have defended their sweeping overhaul of federal agencies, as lawsuits, protests, and growing public discontent grow.

The hour-long interview, hosted by Bret Baier, comes as nationwide demonstrations are scheduled this weekend at Tesla showrooms.

Meanwhile, legal challenges and agency pushback continue to mount against Doge’s aggressive cost-cutting strategies.

Government Shake-Up: What’s Happening?

Since Musk’s political alignment with the Trump administration, Doge has:

Dismantled USAID , the US’s largest provider of foreign aid.

, the US’s largest provider of foreign aid. Laid off or bought out up to 100,000 federal workers —though Musk claims most left “voluntarily.”

—though Musk claims most left “voluntarily.” Shuttered entire agencies , including the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service.

, including the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service. Installed tech executives and young appointees—many with no public sector experience—into key government roles.

Despite court rulings ordering reinstatement of thousands of employees deemed illegally terminated, Musk insists that “almost no one has gotten fired.”

Ready to find your next job? Start searching now JOBS BY

“Apple Store” Government? Silicon Valley Meets Washington

Members of Doge, many former tech entrepreneurs, claim their goal is to apply startup-style efficiency to bloated federal systems.

Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia said the team aims to create an “Apple Store-like experience” for government services.

But critics argue the results have been chaotic, not streamlined

For example:

The Social Security website has suffered repeated outages .

. Internal agency complaints say Doge staffers work in isolation, hide their identities on calls, and even sleep in offices.

say Doge staffers work in isolation, hide their identities on calls, and even sleep in offices. Inexperienced hires—like a 19-year-old former tech support worker for a cybercrime group—are being trusted with sensitive government systems.

What This Means for Federal Workers and Job Seekers

For job seekers, especially those interested in public service or government contracts, the changes are seismic:

Key Takeaways:

Mass layoffs mean more federal workers could enter the private job market, increasing competition.

mean more federal workers could enter the private job market, increasing competition. Restructured agencies could reduce job stability in civil service roles.

could reduce job stability in civil service roles. New tech-focused leadership may prioritize digital skills over traditional experience, reshaping hiring criteria.

If you’re targeting public sector roles, this environment demands flexibility, upskilling, and close monitoring of agency hiring freezes or reorganizations.

Tip for job seekers:

Highlight digital literacy, process automation, and adaptability in applications—even for traditional government roles.

Hiring? Post jobs for free with whatjobs Post Jobs

Employers Take Note: A Cautionary Tale on Disruption

Musk’s approach underscores the risks and rewards of radical reform.

While cost-cutting and efficiency sound appealing, the backlash illustrates what can happen when change is rushed without stakeholder buy-in.

For employers:

Be cautious when transplanting private-sector culture into public institutions —what works in startups may not work in legacy systems.

—what works in startups may not work in legacy systems. Transparency and process matter , especially when handling workforce changes or sensitive data.

, especially when handling workforce changes or sensitive data. Replacing experience with youth and speed may bring innovation—but also reputational risk and legal exposure.

Scandals and Scrutiny Mount

Beyond policy, Doge is facing intense scrutiny:

Two dozen lawsuits allege illegal firings, data misuse, and violations of federal law.

allege illegal firings, data misuse, and violations of federal law. Key Doge figures have resigned amid controversies involving ties to cybercrime and extremist views.

have resigned amid controversies involving ties to cybercrime and extremist views. Musk himself has called for judicial reforms after repeated legal setbacks, further polarizing public opinion.

Polling shows widespread disapproval of Doge’s methods, with opinions largely split along party lines.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career Visit Career Advice

What’s Next?

Musk claims Doge will double its team despite lawsuits and plummeting public trust. But with lawsuits looming, agency disruptions piling up, and more federal employees poised to challenge their dismissals, the road ahead looks rocky.

Why It Matters:

The federal job landscape is shifting rapidly.

Public service careers are no longer immune to the volatility seen in tech and private industry.

Employers and job seekers alike should monitor this trend as a bellwether of how future government roles—and hiring practices—might evolve.