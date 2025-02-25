Musk’s Demand For Work List Was “Check To See If Employee Had A Pulse”

Elon Musk’s controversial demand federal workers provide a list of everything they’d done in a week was a “check to see if employee had a pulse.”

Musk emailed workers on Saturday saying they needed to respond with the lists by the following Monday.

A failure to respond would be “taken as resignation.”

However, Musk appeared to row back in a series of X posts.

He wrote:

“This was basically a check to see if the employee had a pulse and was capable of replying to an email.”

He described the exercise as a “very basic pulse check” and suggested those who did not respond lacked “two working neurons.”

Musk hinted a “rude awakening” awaited those who ignored the message.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

Federal Agencies Push Back

Many government agencies pushed back against the email directive, citing legal and procedural concerns.

The FBI, Department of Defense, and State Department reportedly advised employees to ignore or delay responses.

Some agencies argued the email could compromise security or disrupt operations.

Federal worker unions and advocacy groups filed lawsuits, claiming the order violated employee rights.

The Office of Special Counsel also warned mass terminations might not be legally enforceable, adding further uncertainty.

Government Walks Back Ultimatum

In response to mounting criticism, OPM softened its stance.

Officials clarified responses were voluntary and not tied to termination.

An OPM spokesperson stated: “Agencies will determine any next steps after employees respond.”

Despite this, Musk doubled down, insisting that those who failed to reply would face consequences.

Hiring? Post jobs for free with WhatJobs

A Tense Future for Federal Workers

Musk’s directive has raised serious questions about government oversight, employment rights, and the future of federal job security. While the Trump administration has backed his initiative, legal challenges and internal resistance could slow or even block its implementation.

As federal workers await clarity, one thing is certain—this won’t be the last controversial shake-up under Musk’s leadership.