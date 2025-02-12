New Research Shows What People Really Want from Their Leaders

In a world marked by rapid technological advancements and geopolitical uncertainties, effective leaders are more important than ever.

Gallup’s Global Leadership Report: What Followers Want reveals the key qualities that followers seek in their leaders.

Their findings highlight leadership is not just about authority—it’s about the trust and support of those being led.

The Universal Need for Hope in Leadership

Gallup’s research, spanning 52 countries and territories that represent 76% of the global adult population and 86% of the world’s GDP, sought answers to two key questions:

What leader has the most positive influence on your daily life? What three words best describe what this person contributes to your life?

The answers revealed the qualities followers desire in a leader boil down to four main themes.

Hope stands out as the dominant need, with 56% of all attributes tied to positive leadership associated with it.

The other three themes—trust (33%), compassion (7%), and stability (4%)—while important, are secondary.

Hope : 56%

: 56% Trust : 33%

: 33% Compassion : 7%

: 7% Stability: 4%

Interestingly, the type of leader—whether a family member, manager, or political figure—didn’t significantly change these needs.

People, regardless of the specific leader they followed, all valued hope above all.

A Global Trend

This need for hope is consistent worldwide. Whether in business, politics, or personal life, the most successful leaders tend to inspire hope in their followers.

Small variations based on factors like age or geography exist, but the core principle remains: hope is universal.

The Impact of Leadership on Wellbeing

The relationship between leadership qualities and people’s overall wellbeing is clear.

Gallup’s research shows people who perceive their leaders as offering hope are more likely to thrive.

Without hope : 33% of individuals rate their life as “thriving,” while 9% feel they are “suffering.”

: 33% of individuals rate their life as “thriving,” while 9% feel they are “suffering.” With hope: The thriving rate rises to 38%, and suffering drops to just 6%.

When hope is combined with trust, compassion, or stability, rates of thriving increase even further. For instance:

Hope + Trust : 39% thriving

: 39% thriving Hope + Trust + Compassion: 43% thriving

This suggests that the presence of multiple positive leadership traits not only boosts individual wellbeing but also reduces suffering.

The Leader-Follower Relationship: A Two-Way Street

The findings suggest that understanding the needs of followers is essential for effective leadership. Leaders who meet these needs—especially hope and trust—are more likely to have a positive, lasting influence. But leaders must also be self-aware.

Three Key Insights for Effective Leadership

Understand Your Followers’ Needs: Leaders who understand what people need—hope, trust, compassion, and stability—are better equipped to inspire and lead effectively. Know Yourself: Leaders who are aware of their natural talents and work to develop them into strengths create a leadership style that resonates with their followers. Leading with one’s strengths builds trust and creates more sustainable leadership practices. Understand Your Role: The most successful leaders understand the unique challenges of their position and tailor their leadership to meet those demands. By focusing on what makes them effective in their specific role, leaders can bring teams together, make better decisions, and drive performance.

The Road Ahead for Leaders

In today’s complex world, leadership requires more than just authority—it requires empathy, adaptability, and a clear understanding of what followers need.

The qualities of hope, trust, compassion, and stability are essential for any leader aiming to inspire and support their followers.

Effective leaders will need to continue evolving, especially as new challenges arise, such as the impact of artificial intelligence. Those who can tap into their strengths and meet the diverse needs of their followers are the ones most likely to succeed.

Ultimately, leadership is about people. It’s about understanding what they need, providing them with hope, and supporting them in a way that builds trust and fosters growth. By aligning their actions with the expectations of their followers, leaders can ensure their influence lasts.

Expert analysis

“Effective leadership is the cornerstone of success in any organization. At WhatJobs, we believe in fostering an environment where trust, hope, and compassion are at the heart of everything we do.

“This Gallup study underscores the importance of understanding the needs of those we lead, and it’s something we strive to embody in our workplace culture.

“Leaders who inspire hope and provide stability not only build stronger teams but also contribute to the personal and professional growth of those they lead.”