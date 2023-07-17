Omnicom has selected Newcastle as its latest office location, creating up to 170 jobs over the next three years.

The firm’s UK arm, OMG UK, provides advertising buying services through a portfolio of agency brands.

The vacancies range from entry-level apprenticeships to one managing director role.

This move follows the entry of tech and management consultancy firm Credera, also part of the wider New York-based Omnicom, into Newcastle last year, with a promise of 200 jobs.

OMG UK has secured £895,000 from the North of Tyne Combined Authority’s Inward Investment Fund and has committed to becoming a signatory of the authority’s Good Work Pledge.

The marketing and communications giant aims to identify and promote ‘good work’ practices, gain recognition for the quality of its jobs, and receive support to improve further.

The decision to choose Newcastle was influenced by OMG UK’s collaboration with Invest Newcastle and its aim to diversify its workforce.

The media buying specialist serves a wide range of high-profile clients, including the UK Government, McDonald’s, and Sainsbury’s.

Its UK arm operates four agency brands: Hearts & Science, OMD, MG OMD, and phd.

OMG UK’s CEO, Dan Clays: “Newcastle is a thriving, ambitious city that provides great talent and skills through the universities here, not least in the fields of data and tech.

“And there are other things like its strong emphasis on green growth and sustainability, the infrastructure is good – with good connections to London.”

He added: “There are also other growing enterprises up here in new and adjacent industries that make the opportunity compelling.”

The new Newcastle office will complement OMG UK’s existing offices in Manchester and London.

It will cater to local, national, and international clients, housing agency account teams, specialist teams such as commerce and analytics experts, and support functions.

