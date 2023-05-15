Senior doctors in England have begun voting on whether to strike amidst an ongoing dispute over pay in the healthcare sector.

Dr. Vishal Sharma, Chairman of the BMA (British Medical Association) Consultants Committee, said discussions with the government have reached a deadlock, despite attempts to resolve the issue.

Speaking on behalf of consultants, Dr. Sharma highlighted that their take-home pay has declined by 35 percent since 2008/09.

He said consultants are effectively working four months a year without compensation due to this decline.

Despite hopes of securing a pay offer that would mitigate the decline, the government’s final offer, which the union says represents another real-terms pay cut, has left consultants with no choice but to proceed with the ballot for industrial action.

The voting period is open from Monday until June 27, and the BMA is urging its members to vote in favor of industrial action.

In response, a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care emphasized the need for the BMA to consider the potential impact of any action on patients.

The spokesperson acknowledged the value of NHS consultants’ work and highlighted the 4.5 percent pay increase received last financial year, bringing average earnings to approximately £128,000.

They also mentioned the generous changes to pension taxation announced in the budget and additional financial awards of up to £40,000 per year available under the NHS consultant contract.

Meanwhile, the head of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), Pat Cullen, expressed her intention to reopen negotiations seeking a double-digit pay rise, despite previously recommending a lower offer.

RCN members had rejected an offer of a five percent increase and a new ballot for strike action is scheduled for May 23.

Grant Shapps, a cabinet minister, described the decision to seek a double-digit pay rise as “confusing,” while Ms. Cullen said the nurses’ rejection of the nine percent increase offer indicated that it was insufficient.

The developments in both the doctors‘ and nurses’ pay disputes underscore the ongoing challenges faced by healthcare professionals in England regarding their remuneration.

The voting and potential strike actions reflect their concerns and determination to address the issue of declining pay.

