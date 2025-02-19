The “24-Hour Economic Blackout”: Protest Against DEI Rollbacks

A 24-hour boycott of some of the biggest retailers in the US is set to take place later this month to fight the rollback of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

A new protest movement, led by The People’s Union USA, is set to take place on February 28, 2025.

This initiative, called the “24-Hour Economic Blackout,” urges people to boycott major retailers and focus on supporting small, local businesses.

The protest aims to challenge the removal of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives by corporations.

What Is the “24-Hour Economic Blackout”?

The boycott will begin at midnight on February 27, and end at 11.59PM on February 28.

The focus is to encourage consumers to refrain from shopping at large retail chains, such as Walmart, Best Buy, and Target.

Participants are urged to limit their purchases to essential items only and to support small, local businesses instead of corporate giants.

The movement’s founder, John Schwarz, is known as “TheOneCalledJai” on Instagram, expressed the purpose of the protest in a video.

He wrote:

“We are going to remind them who has the power. “For one day, we turn it off. We shut it down. We remind them that this country does not belong to the elite, it belongs to the people, and this will work.”

The Bigger Picture: Economic Resistance

This 24-hour boycott is part of a larger effort to take a stand against the erosion of DEI policies by large corporations.

Many businesses have scaled back or eliminated their DEI programs in recent years, which has prompted backlash from activists and community groups.

In his video, Schwarz also emphasized the importance of participation.

He said:

“Some of you might say one day won’t make a difference, and that’s exactly what they want you to believe. If enough of us participate, they will feel it, and if they don’t listen, we escalate.”

Other Boycotts in the Works

This protest is not an isolated event. The People’s Union USA is planning additional boycotts in the coming months:

Amazon: March 7-14, 2025

March 7-14, 2025 Nestlé: March 21-28, 2025

Other organizations have launched their own boycotts against companies rolling back DEI initiatives.

A notable example is a month-long boycott against Target led by labor advocacy group We Are Somebody and a Minneapolis city council member.

These efforts highlight growing frustration with how corporations are handling diversity and inclusion efforts.

The Debate: Support and Criticism

Not everyone is in favor of these boycotts, especially when it comes to the impact on Black-owned businesses.

Actress and entrepreneur Tabitha Brown, known for her kitchenware line at Target, voiced her concerns in a video on Instagram.

She said:

“I get it, but so many of us will be affected, and our sales will drop. “Our business will be hurt, and if any of you know business, it doesn’t just happen overnight where you can just go take all your stuff and pull it off the shelves.”

The Impact on Corporate Giants

The effectiveness of these boycotts remains to be seen, but they come at a time when large companies are facing increasing pressure to reconsider their DEI strategies.

Critics argue that the rollback of DEI initiatives undermines progress toward racial and gender equality. On the other hand, proponents of corporate cost-cutting measures often claim that these programs were inefficient or unnecessary.

A Tipping Point for Corporate Accountability?

The 24-Hour Economic Blackout may just be the beginning of a larger movement pushing for more accountability from big business. With multiple boycotts planned and increasing frustration among activists, these protests could signal a shift in how companies approach DEI initiatives moving forward.

As the world waits to see the outcomes of these protests, the question remains: Will these efforts be enough to force large companies to reassess their commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion?

Key Takeaways

