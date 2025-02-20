Trump Criticizes Boeing Over Air Force One Delays

US President Donald Trump has voiced his frustration over Boeing’s delays in delivering two new Air Force One planes.

He suggested he may look for alternatives, citing the slow pace of the project.

Speaking aboard one of the current 35-year-old presidential planes, Trump said:

“No, I’m not happy with Boeing. It takes them a long time to do, you know, Air Force One. We gave that contract out a long time ago.” “We may buy a plane or get a plane, or something.”

Boeing’s Delayed Delivery Timeline

The new aircraft are based on Boeing’s 747-8 model. Initially scheduled for delivery in 2024, Boeing has now pushed back the timeline to 2027 or 2028.

Key points about the contract:

Trump renegotiated the deal during his first term, calling the initial price too high.

The contract has already cost Boeing billions in overruns.

The delay stems from supply chain issues, production setbacks, and integration of classified systems.

Trump’s Search for Alternatives

Trump ruled out Airbus as an option but suggested he could purchase and convert a used plane instead.

His comments come just days after he visited a 13-year-old Boeing 747-800, previously owned by the Qatari royal family, at Palm Beach International Airport.

Boeing’s Financial Woes

Boeing has faced a series of financial and operational difficulties in recent years. The company reported a staggering $11.8 billion loss in 2024—its worst result since 2020.

Additional challenges include:

A $3.8 billion loss in the final quarter of 2024.

Ongoing production issues in its commercial aircraft division.

Troubles in its defense programs, further straining finances.

What’s Next for Air Force One?

With Boeing struggling to meet deadlines, the future of Air Force One’s upgrade remains uncertain.

If delays continue, Trump’s suggestion of buying and modifying an existing aircraft may gain traction. Whether the U.S. government pursues that route remains to be seen.