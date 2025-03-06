Unemployment Rose in 21 States in 2024

The US job market experienced rising unemployment in 21 states in 2024, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

29 states and the District of Columbia saw little or no significant change.

Nationally, the unemployment rate rose 0.4 percentage points to 4.0%, while the employment-population ratio—the percentage of working-age people who are employed—fell to 60.1%.

How Unemployment Changed by Region and Division

Unemployment rose across all four census regions:

Midwest and West: Both increased by 0.5 percentage points .

Both increased by . South: Up 0.4 points , though it still had the lowest regional unemployment rate at 3.7% .

Up , though it still had the at . Northeast: Increased by 0.3 points.

The West ended the year with the highest regional unemployment rate, at 4.7%.

Looking closer at the nine geographic divisions, seven saw unemployment rates climb. The largest jump came in the East North Central division, which rose 0.6 percentage point.

The West North Central held the lowest divisional jobless rate at 3.2%, while the Pacific division had the highest at 5.0%.

Several divisions—including New England, East South Central, South Atlantic, and West North Central—recorded average unemployment rates below the national average.

State-Level Jobless Rates: Key Changes

Unemployment rose in 21 states, with some notable increases:

Rhode Island: Up 1.3 percentage points .

Up . South Carolina: Increased by 1.1 points .

Increased by . Colorado: Climbed 1.0 point.

On the lower end of the scale, South Dakota had the nation’s lowest unemployment rate, at 1.8%, while Nevada had the highest at 5.6%.

In total:

24 states had rates lower than the U.S. average .

had rates . 5 states and the District of Columbia had rates higher than the national average .

and had rates . 21 states saw rates that were not significantly different from the national figure.

Two states—Arizona and Pennsylvania—achieved new record-low annual average unemployment rates, both ending the year at 3.6%.

This marked the lowest rates ever recorded for these states since their data series began in 1976.

Employment-Population Ratios: Who’s Working and Who Isn’t?

The employment-population ratio, which measures how much of the adult population is employed, fell in five states:

Florida and North Carolina: Both dropped 0.9 percentage point .

and Both dropped . Washington and Wyoming: Both declined by 0.8 point .

and Both declined by . California: Fell 0.4 point.

At the national level, the ratio dipped 0.2 points to 60.1%. Regionally, the Midwest held the highest employment-population ratio at 61.9%, while the South had the lowest at 59.0%.

Among census divisions, the South Atlantic and Pacific both saw significant drops in their ratios. The West North Central had the highest divisional ratio at 64.5%, while the East South Central posted the lowest at 55.9%.

Looking at individual states, the District of Columbia had the highest employment-population ratio at 68.6%. Among states, North Dakota and South Dakota followed closely at 67.7% and 67.4%, respectively.

At the other end, West Virginia (52.6%) and Mississippi (53.5%) had the lowest employment-population ratios.

What to Expect in 2025

The combination of rising unemployment in many states and falling employment rates in key regions highlights the challenges ahead for both job seekers and employers.

As industries adjust to economic pressures, shifts in hiring patterns could reshape labor markets further in 2025.

FAQs

What is the US unemployment rate now? As of early March 2025, the US unemployment rate stands at approximately 3.7%, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

This figure represents a slight increase from the 3.5% recorded at the end of 2024, indicating some softening in the labor market.

Despite the uptick, the rate remains relatively low by historical standards, showing that the job market continues to be resilient.

However, certain sectors have experienced sharper declines in employment, particularly in technology, retail, and manufacturing, where companies have made cuts due to slowing consumer demand and ongoing economic uncertainty.

On the other hand, industries like healthcare, hospitality, and professional services have continued to add jobs, helping to keep the overall rate stable.

The Federal Reserve’s ongoing efforts to manage inflation have also contributed to some caution in hiring, as businesses respond to higher borrowing costs and shifting economic forecasts.

Analysts are closely watching upcoming job reports to see if the unemployment rate rises further or holds steady, with many predicting moderate job growth in the coming months.

Overall, the current unemployment rate reflects a mixed picture, combining strong demand for skilled workers with increasing pressure on sectors sensitive to economic cycles. Is unemployment still high in the US?

Unemployment in the US is not considered high at the moment.

As of March 2025, the national unemployment rate is around 3.7%, which is relatively low by historical standards.

For context, economists typically view an unemployment rate below 4% as a sign of a healthy job market.

While certain industries, such as technology and retail, have faced layoffs in recent months, other sectors like healthcare, hospitality, and professional services continue to hire at steady rates.

This helps balance the overall labor market and prevents unemployment from rising sharply. Compared to previous economic downturns, such as the pandemic-driven spike in 2020, the current rate is low.

However, some analysts warn that pockets of higher unemployment exist in specific regions and among certain groups, including younger workers and those without college degrees.

The Federal Reserve’s interest rate policies, designed to fight inflation, have also made businesses more cautious about hiring, contributing to slower job creation in some industries.

While the job market is softer than it was during the post-pandemic recovery, unemployment in the US remains far from historically high, and most economists do not currently see widespread joblessness as a major economic concern. How much do unemployed get paid in the USA?

In the United States, unemployment benefits vary depending on the state where a person lives, as each state runs its own unemployment insurance program.

On average, unemployed workers receive about $350 to $400 per week, but payments can range from as low as $200 to over $800 per week in some states.

The exact amount depends on factors like previous earnings, how long the person worked before becoming unemployed, and state-specific rules.

Most states typically replace around 40% to 50% of a worker’s previous wages, up to a set maximum. Benefits usually last for up to 26 weeks, though some states offer shorter periods.

In special cases, such as during major economic downturns, the federal government has sometimes provided extra payments or extended the benefit period. It’s important to note that unemployment benefits are considered taxable income.

In addition to regular unemployment benefits, some states offer additional support programs, but these are limited and often tied to training or job search requirements.

Overall, unemployment payments in the US are designed to offer temporary help rather than fully replace lost wages, encouraging recipients to actively look for new work while receiving assistance.