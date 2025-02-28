US Weekly Unemployment Claims Rise to 242,000

The latest data from the US Department of Labor shows a sharp rise in jobless claims for the week ending February 22, highlighting ongoing uncertainty in the labor market.

Initial claims for unemployment benefits increased significantly, while insured unemployment held steady.

Initial Jobless Claims See Largest Jump in Weeks

For the week ending February 22, seasonally adjusted initial claims for unemployment benefits hit 242,000.

That’s an increase of 22,000 compared to the revised figure from the previous week.

The prior week's claims were revised up by 1,000, moving from 219,000 to 220,000.

This is the highest weekly total since late 2023, reflecting potential shifts in hiring or temporary layoffs in key sectors.

The 4-week moving average, a more stable measure, rose to 224,000, up by 8,500 from the previous revised average.

The previous 4-week average was also revised slightly upward from 215,250 to 215,500.

Insured Unemployment Rate Holds Steady

While initial claims climbed, the insured unemployment rate — a measure of ongoing claims as a percentage of the total workforce — stayed at 1.2% for the week ending February 15.

That rate is unchanged from the previous week.

Seasonally adjusted insured unemployment for the week ending February 15 stood at 1,862,000, down by 5,000 from the previous revised level.

The prior week's insured unemployment was revised down from 1,869,000 to 1,867,000.

The 4-week moving average for insured unemployment rose slightly to 1,865,000, an increase of 3,000 from the previous week’s revised average.

That previous average was adjusted down by 500, from 1,862,500 to 1,862,000.

What This Means for the Labor Market

The increase in initial claims is one of the largest in recent months, raising questions about whether some industries are cutting back after a period of stronger-than-expected hiring.

At the same time, the stability in insured unemployment suggests that workers who are already receiving benefits are not yet seeing extended joblessness.

Initial claims show how many people are filing for unemployment benefits for the first time.

Insured unemployment tracks those who continue to receive benefits after their initial claim.

tracks those who continue to receive benefits after their initial claim. The insured unemployment rate offers a broader picture of how many unemployed workers are actively covered by unemployment insurance.

Why the Spike Matters

A one-week jump in claims doesn’t always indicate a long-term trend, but the size of this increase could signal that companies are adjusting staffing levels.

Several factors could be contributing:

Seasonal employment changes after the holiday period.

Layoffs in industries like retail, manufacturing, or technology.

Temporary factors, such as weather disruptions or short-term business closures.

Key Figures at a Glance

Metric Week Ending Value Change Initial Claims February 22 242,000 +22,000 4-Week Average (Initial Claims) February 22 224,000 +8,500 Insured Unemployment February 15 1,862,000 -5,000 4-Week Average (Insured Unemployment) February 15 1,865,000 +3,000 Insured Unemployment Rate February 15 1.2% No change

What to Watch Next

Economists and analysts will be closely monitoring next week’s data to see if this is the start of a larger trend or a temporary spike.

If initial claims stay elevated in the coming weeks, it could indicate growing weakness in the job market.

One thing experts will be keeping a close eye on is the potential influx of fired federal workers.

The world’s richest man Elon Musk is heading up the new Department of Government Efficiency, which has been ruthlessly cutting government staff.

Thousands of federal staff have been cut already, including Park Rangers and around 11,000 IRS staff.

Federal staff have been offered a package to leave, so it remains to be seen how many will need to sign up for unemployment benefits.

At the same time, insured unemployment remaining steady is a sign that workers who lose their jobs are still finding new ones relatively quickly. However, if insured claims also begin rising, it could point to more prolonged unemployment spells.