10 Unbelievably Catchy Company Jingles Everyone Remembers

Jingles are unforgettable, and sometimes deeply annoying, tunes companies use as vital parts of their advertising strategy.

They tend to be memorable and melodic – and often very silly.

The very best instantly make you think of the product the second you hear it.

Here are 10 of the most memorable jingles, unveiling the stories behind their creation and their impact on the brands they represent.

McDonald’s “I’m Lovin’ It”

Companies like McDonald’s can afford to go big on their jingles.

Previous classics include “There’s nothing quite like a McDonald’s” and “a visit to McDonald’s makes your day.”

In 2003, the company got involved with superstars Pharrell Williams and Justin Timberlake, to come up with “I’m Lovin’ It.”

The simple jingle has now become the most globally recognized.

The simple, yet effective hook played a pivotal role in revitalizing the brand’s image, transforming its global identity.

Kit Kat’s Inviting Break Time

“Give Me a Break,” the jingle for Kit Kat, debuted in 1986 and cleverly integrated the act of breaking a Kit Kat bar with taking a break from daily activities.

This led to its equally famous slogan “Have a break, Have a Kit Kat.”

This tune helped cement Kit Kat’s reputation as the go-to snack for a quick, enjoyable respite.

State Farm’s Neighborly Assurance

Written by Barry Manilow in the 1970s, “Like a Good Neighbor, State Farm is There” emphasizes reliability and personal service.

It’s a promise set to music, assuring customers State Farm stands ready to assist, just like a good neighbor.

Folgers’ Morning Anthem

“The Best Part of Wakin’ Up” has been Folgers’ slogan since 1984.

This jingle plays a crucial role in the brand’s strategy, associating their coffee with the comfort and optimism of a new day.

Oscar Mayer’s Childhood Appeal

The 1965 jingle “I Wish I Were an Oscar Mayer Wiener” is a prime example of targeting both children and their parents.

This absurdly catchy tune evokes childhood innocence and the simple joys of youth, fostering a strong emotional connection with the brand.

It has been parodied many times, including on The Simpsons.

Nationwide’s Supportive Tune

Since the early 1960s, “Nationwide is on Your Side” has reassured customers of its supportive presence.

The simplicity and comforting assurance of the jingle have helped solidify Nationwide’s image as a dependable insurance provider.

Rice-A-Roni’s Local Flavor

“The San Francisco Treat” jingle started in 1961, highlighting Rice-A-Roni’s origins.

The tune not only differentiated the product but also gave it a mystical quality associated with the allure of San Francisco.

It also utilized the tried-and-tested formula of repeating the name of the product over and over again.

Toys “R” Us Celebrates Childhood

“I Don’t Wanna Grow Up, I’m a Toys ‘R’ Us Kid,” rolled out in the 1980s, perfectly captures the essence of being a child in a toy wonderland.

The jingle played a crucial role in positioning Toys “R” Us as a leader in the toy industry.

Subway’s Catchy Economic Pitch

The “Five Dollar Footlong” jingle, which started as a regional promotion and exploded nationally in 2008, became synonymous with value deals in fast food.

Subway used this jingle to reinforce its market position as an affordable, quality sandwich shop.

J.G. Wentworth’s Operatic Demand

The “877-CASH-NOW” jingle, part of a late 2000s ad campaign, employs an operatic style that makes it stand out.

This creative approach helped popularize J.G. Wentworth’s financial services with a broad audience.