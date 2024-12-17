CEOs Optimistic About 2025 After Trump’s Return

CEOs of the world’s leading firms are entering 2025 with increased economic optimism, according to a new Teneo survey.

The hope is fuelled by the potential of President-elect Donald Trump’s return to the White House, as well as enhanced global political stability and economic expectations.

Key Insights from the Survey

The data shows:

77 percent of CEOs expect the global economy to strengthen in the first half of 2025, a big increase from 45 percent last year.



CEOs of organizations with more than $10 billion in yearly revenue are particularly optimistic.



of organizations with more than $10 billion in yearly revenue are particularly optimistic. 50 percent predict an improvement, compared to 16 percent in 2023 and 6 percent in 2022

The Impact of Trump’s Return

The survey shows:

The Trump administration’s pledges of fewer corporate taxes and regulations have raised expectations for economic growth.



However, larger corporations remain concerned about Trump’s proposed tariffs, particularly a 25 percent levy on imports from Canada and Mexico.



Tariffs are seen positively by only 13 percent of large-company CEOs, compared to 80 percent of small-business leaders.



Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Expected to Rise

Teneo’s data also shows:

Over 80 percent of CEOs predict a pickup in M&A activity in 2025.



Global M&A value has risen nearly 18 percent this year, though it remains below the record highs of 2021.



45 percent cite tougher regulatory approvals as a major barrier to deal-making.



Inflation and Interest Rates

Nearly 80 percent of CEOs expect inflation to accelerate in their regions, reflecting ongoing price pressures.



60 percent anticipate central banks will raise interest rates in the first half of 2025, though U.S. markets are pricing in potential rate cuts next year.

Corporate Leaders Align with Trump Administration

Prominent executives have been quick to forge relationships with the incoming Trump administration:

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman have each pledged $1 million to Trump’s inaugural fund.

While some business leaders remain wary of trade policies, Trump’s economic platform has broadly resonated with corporations looking for pro-business policies and regulatory relief.

The Road Ahead

The poll shows a dramatic change in the attitude of business executives, particularly those in charge of multinational conglomerates.

Expectations for 2025 are fuelled by optimism about reduced taxes, enhanced political stability, and a possible resurgence in transaction activity.

But persistent worries about tariffs, inflation, and regulatory barriers draw attention to the difficulties CEOs will face in the coming months.