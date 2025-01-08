LinkedIn Reveals Fastest-Growing Jobs in 2025

LinkedIn has revealed the fastest growing jobs in the US in 2025.

The company has revealed its annual Jobs on the Rise 2025 list.

The research highlights the fastest-growing professions over the past three years, offering a glimpse into the future of work.

These roles range from AI engineers to sustainability specialists, reflecting shifts in technology, healthcare, and sustainability.

Recent LinkedIn research revealed 64% of workers are overwhelmed by rapid workplace changes, including advancements in AI and the challenges of managing multi-generational teams.

Additionally, US workers’ confidence in job security has reached its lowest point since the pandemic. However, change also brings opportunity.

Top 10 Jobs on the Rise

What they do : Develop AI models to optimize processes and solve problems.

: Develop AI models to optimize processes and solve problems. Key Skills : Large Language Models (LLM), Natural Language Processing (NLP), PyTorch.

: Large Language Models (LLM), Natural Language Processing (NLP), PyTorch. Industries : Technology, IT services, manufacturing.

: Technology, IT services, manufacturing. Top Hiring Cities : San Francisco, New York, Boston.

: San Francisco, New York, Boston. Work Flexibility: 35.5% remote, 27.3% hybrid.

Artificial Intelligence Consultant

What they do : Help businesses adopt and integrate AI technologies.

: Help businesses adopt and integrate AI technologies. Key Skills : Prompt Engineering, Python, LLM.

: Prompt Engineering, Python, LLM. Industries : Consulting, technology, business services.

: Consulting, technology, business services. Top Hiring Cities : San Francisco, Washington, D.C., New York.

: San Francisco, Washington, D.C., New York. Work Flexibility: 27.8% remote, 39.7% hybrid.

What they do : Treat and prevent injuries, improving patient mobility.

: Treat and prevent injuries, improving patient mobility. Key Skills : Orthopedic Rehabilitation, Patient Care Management.

: Orthopedic Rehabilitation, Patient Care Management. Industries : Medical practices, recreational facilities.

: Medical practices, recreational facilities. Top Hiring Cities : New York, Boston, Chicago.

: New York, Boston, Chicago. Work Flexibility: Minimal remote options.

Workforce Development Manager

What they do : Create training programs to upskill employees and meet organizational needs.

: Create training programs to upskill employees and meet organizational needs. Key Skills : Program Development, Community Outreach.

: Program Development, Community Outreach. Industries : Non-profits, staffing, consulting.

: Non-profits, staffing, consulting. Top Hiring Cities : Los Angeles, Columbus, Seattle.

: Los Angeles, Columbus, Seattle. Work Flexibility: 41.7% hybrid.

Travel Advisor

What they do : Plan and book travel experiences for clients.

: Plan and book travel experiences for clients. Key Skills : Travel Planning, Social Media Marketing.

: Travel Planning, Social Media Marketing. Industries : Travel arrangements, hospitality.

: Travel arrangements, hospitality. Top Hiring Cities : New York, Los Angeles, Miami.

: New York, Los Angeles, Miami. Work Flexibility: 26.7% remote.

Event Coordinator

What they do : Organize events, handling logistics and budgets.

: Organize events, handling logistics and budgets. Key Skills : Event Planning, Social Media Marketing.

: Event Planning, Social Media Marketing. Industries : Hospitality, non-profits, education.

: Hospitality, non-profits, education. Top Hiring Cities: New York, Los Angeles, Boston.

Director of Development

What they do : Manage fundraising strategies for organizations.

: Manage fundraising strategies for organizations. Key Skills : Fundraising, Grant Writing.

: Fundraising, Grant Writing. Industries : Non-profits, higher education.

: Non-profits, higher education. Top Hiring Cities : New York, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles.

: New York, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles. Work Flexibility: 32.9% hybrid.

What they do : Sell products or services through face-to-face interactions.

: Sell products or services through face-to-face interactions. Key Skills : Cold Calling, Account Management.

: Cold Calling, Account Management. Industries : Manufacturing, wholesale.

: Manufacturing, wholesale. Top Hiring Cities: Houston, Dallas, Atlanta.

Sustainability Specialist

What they do : Help organizations reduce environmental and social impacts.

: Help organizations reduce environmental and social impacts. Key Skills : Sustainability Reporting, Corporate Social Responsibility.

: Sustainability Reporting, Corporate Social Responsibility. Industries : Architecture, consulting, technology.

: Architecture, consulting, technology. Top Hiring Cities : New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco.

: New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco. Work Flexibility: Limited remote options.

What they do : Protect people, property, and assets.

: Protect people, property, and assets. Key Skills : Surveillance, Security Operations.

: Surveillance, Security Operations. Industries : Hospitality, investigations.

: Hospitality, investigations. Top Hiring Cities: New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco.

The full list of 25 jobs can be found here.

Trends Shaping Future Careers

The top 25 roles highlight significant workforce trends:

Technology Boom : AI-driven roles like engineers and consultants dominate.

: AI-driven roles like engineers and consultants dominate. Healthcare Growth : Physical therapists and advanced practice providers reflect an aging population’s needs.

: Physical therapists and advanced practice providers reflect an aging population’s needs. Sustainability Focus : Roles like sustainability specialists underscore environmental priorities.

: Roles like sustainability specialists underscore environmental priorities. In-Person Expertise: Jobs such as event coordinators and sales representatives emphasize face-to-face interactions.

A Pathway to Growth

Whether you’re starting a new career or transitioning roles, the Jobs on the Rise list offers valuable insights. Professionals can leverage LinkedIn’s resources, from job postings to free LinkedIn Learning courses, to prepare for these in-demand roles.

Embrace the future of work by exploring these opportunities today.