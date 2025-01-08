LinkedIn Reveals Fastest-Growing Jobs in 2025

LinkedIn has revealed the fastest growing jobs in the US in 2025.
The company has revealed its annual Jobs on the Rise 2025 list.
The research highlights the fastest-growing professions over the past three years, offering a glimpse into the future of work.
These roles range from AI engineers to sustainability specialists, reflecting shifts in technology, healthcare, and sustainability.
Recent LinkedIn research revealed 64% of workers are overwhelmed by rapid workplace changes, including advancements in AI and the challenges of managing multi-generational teams.
Additionally, US workers’ confidence in job security has reached its lowest point since the pandemic. However, change also brings opportunity.
Top 10 Jobs on the Rise
Artificial Intelligence Engineer
- What they do: Develop AI models to optimize processes and solve problems.
- Key Skills: Large Language Models (LLM), Natural Language Processing (NLP), PyTorch.
- Industries: Technology, IT services, manufacturing.
- Top Hiring Cities: San Francisco, New York, Boston.
- Work Flexibility: 35.5% remote, 27.3% hybrid.
Artificial Intelligence Consultant
- What they do: Help businesses adopt and integrate AI technologies.
- Key Skills: Prompt Engineering, Python, LLM.
- Industries: Consulting, technology, business services.
- Top Hiring Cities: San Francisco, Washington, D.C., New York.
- Work Flexibility: 27.8% remote, 39.7% hybrid.
Physical Therapist
- What they do: Treat and prevent injuries, improving patient mobility.
- Key Skills: Orthopedic Rehabilitation, Patient Care Management.
- Industries: Medical practices, recreational facilities.
- Top Hiring Cities: New York, Boston, Chicago.
- Work Flexibility: Minimal remote options.
Workforce Development Manager
- What they do: Create training programs to upskill employees and meet organizational needs.
- Key Skills: Program Development, Community Outreach.
- Industries: Non-profits, staffing, consulting.
- Top Hiring Cities: Los Angeles, Columbus, Seattle.
- Work Flexibility: 41.7% hybrid.
Travel Advisor
- What they do: Plan and book travel experiences for clients.
- Key Skills: Travel Planning, Social Media Marketing.
- Industries: Travel arrangements, hospitality.
- Top Hiring Cities: New York, Los Angeles, Miami.
- Work Flexibility: 26.7% remote.
Event Coordinator
- What they do: Organize events, handling logistics and budgets.
- Key Skills: Event Planning, Social Media Marketing.
- Industries: Hospitality, non-profits, education.
- Top Hiring Cities: New York, Los Angeles, Boston.
Director of Development
- What they do: Manage fundraising strategies for organizations.
- Key Skills: Fundraising, Grant Writing.
- Industries: Non-profits, higher education.
- Top Hiring Cities: New York, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles.
- Work Flexibility: 32.9% hybrid.
Outside Sales Representative
- What they do: Sell products or services through face-to-face interactions.
- Key Skills: Cold Calling, Account Management.
- Industries: Manufacturing, wholesale.
- Top Hiring Cities: Houston, Dallas, Atlanta.
Sustainability Specialist
- What they do: Help organizations reduce environmental and social impacts.
- Key Skills: Sustainability Reporting, Corporate Social Responsibility.
- Industries: Architecture, consulting, technology.
- Top Hiring Cities: New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco.
- Work Flexibility: Limited remote options.
Security Guard
- What they do: Protect people, property, and assets.
- Key Skills: Surveillance, Security Operations.
- Industries: Hospitality, investigations.
- Top Hiring Cities: New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco.
The full list of 25 jobs can be found here.
Trends Shaping Future Careers
The top 25 roles highlight significant workforce trends:
- Technology Boom: AI-driven roles like engineers and consultants dominate.
- Healthcare Growth: Physical therapists and advanced practice providers reflect an aging population’s needs.
- Sustainability Focus: Roles like sustainability specialists underscore environmental priorities.
- In-Person Expertise: Jobs such as event coordinators and sales representatives emphasize face-to-face interactions.
A Pathway to Growth
Whether you’re starting a new career or transitioning roles, the Jobs on the Rise list offers valuable insights. Professionals can leverage LinkedIn’s resources, from job postings to free LinkedIn Learning courses, to prepare for these in-demand roles.
Embrace the future of work by exploring these opportunities today.