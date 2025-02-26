The Fastest-Growing Industry Sector in the US

The US job market is evolving rapidly, with certain industries projected to see significant growth over the next decade.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the professional, scientific, and technical services sector is set to expand by 10.5% from 2023 to 2033—more than double the 4.2% growth rate expected for total wage and salary employment.

What’s Driving This Growth?

Several factors contribute to this boom, including technological advancements, increased reliance on data, and rising demand for specialized expertise.

Key industries within this sector include:

Computer Systems Design and Related Services – Expected to grow by 19.5% , driven by AI adoption, cybersecurity needs, and IT outsourcing.

– Expected to grow by , driven by AI adoption, needs, and IT outsourcing. Other Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services – Projected to increase by 14.9%, with veterinary services playing a major role due to higher pet care spending.

Ready to find your next job? Start searching now JOBS BY

High-Growth Jobs in This Sector

Some of the fastest-growing occupations within this expanding sector include:

Data Scientists – Employment expected to surge by nearly 42% , as companies rely on big data for decision-making.

– Employment expected to surge by nearly , as companies rely on big data for decision-making. Operations Research Analysts – Predicted growth of 30.2% , fueled by the demand for data-driven business strategies.

– Predicted growth of , fueled by the demand for data-driven business strategies. Actuaries – Projected to rise by 28.7%, with financial institutions seeking better risk assessment tools.

Hiring? Post jobs for free with WhatJobs

Occupations Adding the Most Jobs

While some jobs are growing rapidly in percentage terms, others are expected to add the most positions overall. These include:

Software Developers – Forecasted to gain 163,500 new positions, as businesses increasingly rely on software solutions.

– Forecasted to gain new positions, as businesses increasingly rely on software solutions. Management Analysts – Set to add 107,900 jobs, with firms seeking to improve operational efficiency.

– Set to add jobs, with firms seeking to improve operational efficiency. Accountants and Auditors – Anticipated to see 91,400 additional roles, highlighting the ongoing need for financial expertise.

High Salaries Reflect Industry Demand

Jobs in this sector also offer competitive pay.

In 2023, the median annual wage for professionals in scientific, technical, and professional services was $80,850—significantly higher than the overall median U.S. wage of $48,060.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

The Future of the Job Market

With technology continuing to reshape industries, demand for highly skilled professionals will only increase.

Businesses are investing more in cybersecurity, AI, and financial analysis, making this a promising time to enter these fields.

As automation and digital transformation accelerate, professionals with expertise in data science, software development, and analytics will find themselves at the forefront of the job market.

For those considering a career shift, this sector presents opportunities that are both stable and lucrative.