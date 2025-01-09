The Future of Work: Key Insights from the World Economic Forum’s Jobs Report 2025

Digital access if expected to fundamentally change global labor markets, according to research in the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025.

Business say this trend will drive both job creation and displacement, which will change the landscape completely by 2030.

Three emerging technologies are leading the transformation:

AI and information processing

Robots and automation

Energy generation and storage technologies

These advancements are accelerating growth in tech-focused professions.

At the same time, they are leaving more traditional roles obsolete.

Fastest-Growing Jobs of the Decade

The report surveyed over 1,000 companies representing 22 industries and 14 million workers around the world. It identifies the fastest-growing roles based on expected demand through 2030:

Big Data Specialists Fintech Engineers AI and Machine Learning Specialists

Key findings:

AI and information processing : 86% of surveyed executives believe these technologies will transform their businesses by 2030.

: 86% of surveyed executives believe these technologies will transform their businesses by 2030. Software and applications developers : Ranked fourth, reflecting the increasing reliance on digital solutions.

: Ranked fourth, reflecting the increasing reliance on digital solutions. Security management specialists: Rising geopolitical and tech risks have driven this role to fifth place.

The transition to renewable energy is also influencing job growth. Roles like autonomous and electric vehicle specialists and renewable energy engineers are among the top 15 fastest-growing professions.

Jobs in Decline

Digital access and automation are expected to create 19 million jobs globally by 2030. However, they will also displace 9 million.

Key drivers of job losses include:

Robots and automation : Forecasted to displace 5 million more jobs than they create.

: Forecasted to displace 5 million more jobs than they create. AI and data processing: Predicted to eliminate as many jobs as they generate (9 million).

Declining professions:

Clerical roles : Cashiers, ticket clerks, and administrative assistants.

: Cashiers, ticket clerks, and administrative assistants. Printing workers : Reduced demand due to digitization.

: Reduced demand due to digitization. Accountants and auditors: Automated processes increasingly replace manual tasks.

Evolving Skill Demands

The report highlights the need for continuous upskilling as 39% of workers’ key skills are expected to change by 2030. Technological proficiency will grow in importance faster than any other skill category in the coming years.

Key focus areas for employers:

Upskilling programs for existing employees.

Reskilling initiatives to support transitions into emerging roles.

A Future Defined by Adaptability

The rise of new technologies and the broadening of digital access are reshaping the workforce at an unprecedented pace. With millions of jobs set to be created and displaced, adaptability and continuous learning will be critical for navigating the shifting job market.

You can find the full Future of Jobs Report 2025 by the World Economic Forum here.