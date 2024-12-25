Huge companies have to keep innovating, otherwise revenues fall, stock crashes, jobs are cut and bankruptcy occurs.

Most corporations face ups and downs, and some have faced extinction, often when faced with brilliant new products from their rivals.

These companies have had to come up with something new to remain competitive or become the latest Blockbuster Video.

Here are 10 products that saved companies.

Hiring? Post jobs for free with WhatJobs

Apple’s iPod (2001)

Believe it or not, Apple was facing bankruptcy in the late 1990s.

It was the launch of the Ipod in 2001 that saved the company.

It revolutionised the music industry and re-established itself as an innovator in tech.

iPads and iPhones came shortly after and Apple is now a trillion-dollar company.

Nintendo’s Wii (2006)

After struggling to compete with Sony’s PlayStation and Microsoft’s Xbox, Nintendo released the Wii in 2006.

Its revolutionary motion controls and family-friendly games broadened the gaming market and brought Nintendo back to profitability.

Looking for a job? Visit whatjobs.com today

Lego’s Star Wars Sets (1999)

Lego was in financial trouble in the late 1990s.

In a genius move, Lego secured a licensing deal with the ever popular Star Wars franchise.

Fans were soon able to build brilliant models of Darth Vader’s head, the Millenium Falcon and R2-D2, among others, and the brand was revived.

Ford’s Model T (1908)

More than 100 years ago, Ford introduced the Model T.

The company was not on the verge of failure, but the introduction revolutionized the automotive industry, put Ford at the front of the queue as an automakeer and made cars available to the masses.

Netflix’s Streaming Service (2007)

Initially a DVD rental service, Netflix introduced streaming in 2007.

This pivot was crucial for its survival and eventual dominance in the entertainment industry, especially as DVD rentals declined.

The move also led to the decline of its rival Blockbuster.

Starbucks’ Frappuccino (1995)

In the mid-1990s, Starbucks introduced the Frappuccino, which became an instant hit. This product significantly boosted sales and helped transform Starbucks into a global phenomenon.

Microsoft’s Windows 95 (1995)

Microsoft was under pressure in 1995.

Facing increased competition in the software market, Bill Gates’ company released the famous Windows 95. This was a groundbreaking operating system which went on to solidify Microsoft’s dominance in PC software.

The Boeing 747 (1969)

In 1969, Boeing was struggling with the costs of its 747 development.But the success of its 747 jumbo jet helped the company recover and maintain its status as a leading aircraft maker.

Diet Pepsi (1964)

In response to a growing demand for low-calorie alternatives, Pepsi launched Diet Pepsi in 1964.

It was the first nationally distributed diet soda.

This helped gain market share in the cola wars, still raging today.

Learn about Coca Cola’s “New Coke” fiasco here.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

Canon’s AE-1 Camera (1976)

Facing tough competition in the camera industry, Canon released the AE-1, the first SLR camera with an embedded microcomputer.

It was a huge success and helped Canon become a dominant player in the camera market.

Read about how its rival Kodak invented digital photography in the 1970s, and decided not to use it, here.