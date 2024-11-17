Home » Spotlight • US business news » The KFC “Mutant Chicken” Conspiracy Theory

KFC has been a fast food institution across the world for many years.

Like most businesses, it has evolved over time to make sure it remains relevant as times change. In 1991, the decision was made to change its name from Kentucky Fried Chicken to simply KFC.

The thinking behind this was that the new name was shorter and snappier. The word "fried" had also developed negative connotations.

The company also decided to ditch the word "chicken" as its menu had expanded to include other foods. Even in pre-internet days, the decision led to conspiracy-minded people deciding there must be another reason for the change and then spreading a ludicrous made-up rumour.

The rumor was that KFC had somehow been forced to change its name because it was no longer using real chicken. Instead, it was claimed, the company was using "mutant" meat that could not meet the requirements to be called "chicken."

