White-Collar Workers See Bigger Job Losses Than Reported

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released its latest labor market data in early February, revealing two major takeaways:

The US job market remains strong , with an average of 170,000 jobs added per month over the last six months of 2024.

While the overall labor market performed well, revised data showed that white-collar industries—such as tech, finance, and professional services—were hit harder than expected.

The downturn in these sectors was more severe than previously believed, reinforcing concerns about a white-collar recession.

The Impact of the Benchmark Revision

Each January, the BLS updates payroll employment figures based on more accurate population data from the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW). This annual benchmark revision ensures the labor market numbers better reflect reality.

As expected, the February jobs report revised nonfarm payroll jobs down by 600,000, indicating the labor market was not as tight as previously thought.

However, despite these corrections, the US economy still added over two million jobs in 2024.

Which White-Collar Sectors Were Hit Hardest?

Research from Recruitonomics found the revisions revealed certain white-collar industries saw more job losses than initially reported:

Information and Communication – Originally thought to be stable at 3 million jobs, this sector actually fell to 2.95 million by early 2024.

– Originally thought to be stable at 3 million jobs, this sector actually fell to by early 2024. Professional and Business Services – Employment was expected to grow slowly, but revised data shows a decline of 150,000 jobs since early 2023.

– Employment was expected to grow slowly, but revised data shows since early 2023. Financial Activities – Previous reports suggested moderate job growth, but new figures reveal stagnation since mid-2023.

Altogether, these three white-collar sectors accounted for 80% of the 600,000 downward revision, meaning the downturn in professional employment was far worse than initially thought.

A Global Trend: White-Collar Recession Beyond the US

The white-collar downturn is not limited to the U.S.—it is affecting major economies worldwide.

France – The information and communication sector expanded rapidly between 2020 and 2022 but has lost jobs since early 2023 .

– The information and communication sector expanded rapidly between 2020 and 2022 but has . Germany – Tech employment grew from 1.4 million in 2020 to 1.55 million in early 2023, but growth has stalled ever since.

– Tech employment grew from 1.4 million in 2020 to 1.55 million in early 2023, but ever since. United Kingdom – White-collar employment surged post-pandemic but has since declined by 50,000 jobs in the last two years.

These trends suggest that the white-collar recession is driven by global factors such as rapid post-pandemic hiring, inflation control measures, and over-expansion in tech and finance.

Alex Paterson, WhatJobs CEO, said:

“The latest labor market revisions confirm what many professionals have been feeling for some time—white-collar job security is no longer a given. The downward adjustment of 600,000 payroll jobs, with the majority coming from tech, finance, and business services, highlights a shift in how companies are hiring and restructuring their workforces. “At WhatJobs, we’ve seen a growing number of skilled professionals looking for new opportunities in a more competitive environment. The challenge now is not just finding jobs, but adapting to a market that increasingly values specialized skills over traditional credentials. “Job seekers need to be proactive, upskilling where possible and exploring alternative career paths in growing industries. The days of steady, predictable white-collar employment are fading, and those who embrace change will be best positioned for long-term success.”

What Comes Next?

The labor market revision confirms that the white-collar recession is real and deeper than expected. While other industries continue to grow, many professional jobs have disappeared, leaving workers uncertain about future opportunities.

With hiring slowing and layoffs increasing in key industries, white-collar professionals will need to adapt to a changing job market. The question now is whether these job losses are temporary—or a sign of a permanent shift in the workforce.

