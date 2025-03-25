Why Full-Time Workers in the US Are Working Less

The typical full-time employee in the US now works 42.9 hours per week, down from 44.1 hours in 2019, according to new Gallup data.

That’s a drop of more than an hour per week—and the change isn’t evenly spread.

Workers under 35 are driving the shift, with a nearly two-hour weekly reduction since 2019.

Older employees (aged 35 and above) have cut their weekly hours by about one hour.

Over the course of a year, younger full-time workers are effectively taking two extra weeks off, while their older peers gain roughly one additional week of time back.

So what’s behind this shift—and what does it mean for businesses and job seekers?

What’s Driving the Reduction in Work Hours?

Burnout and Wellbeing Are Taking Center Stage

Burnout is more than a buzzword—it’s a measurable workplace issue.

The World Health Organization classifies it as a work-related syndrome caused by chronic stress.

Gallup research highlights key triggers:

Unmanageable workloads

Unclear communication from managers

Lack of support and unfair treatment

Constant time pressure

Employees working over 45 hours a week are far more likely to experience burnout, especially if they feel disengaged. And burnout has a measurable impact:

74% of burned-out workers are looking for new jobs

Burned-out employees are far less likely to feel motivated or customer-focused

This growing awareness of burnout is leading many workers—especially younger ones—to proactively scale back their hours in search of balance.

Work-Life Balance Has Become a Top Priority

The pandemic reshaped how people think about work.

In Gallup’s latest data:

Work-life balance and personal wellbeing now rank among the top job priorities , especially for younger employees.

Industries employing more young people—like retail, hospitality, and leisure—are seeing notable drops in average hours worked.

This is more than a generational trend. It reflects a shift in worker expectations, with many now willing to trade income for flexibility.

3. Technology Is Boosting Efficiency

Around 45% of employees say AI tools and other tech advances have improved their productivity. While this makes it easier to complete tasks in less time, it also means organizations need to rethink how they measure performance.

Efficiency doesn’t always mean engagement—and a more efficient but disconnected workforce might struggle to innovate or drive long-term growth.

The Burnout Equation: It’s Not Just About Hours

Hours worked matter—but they aren’t the whole story.

Among engaged employees , burnout remains low, even with longer hours.

For disengaged employees, burnout rises sharply above the 45-hour threshold.

, burnout rises above the 45-hour threshold. Younger disengaged employees are the most vulnerable, with over half reporting frequent burnout.

This suggests that how people are managed matters just as much—if not more—than how long they work.

What Employers Need to Know

Avoid One-Size-Fits-All Approaches

Trying to set rigid hour expectations across the board is risky. Gallup’s data show that different age groups, roles, and industries have very different preferences. Some workers thrive on structure. Others want flexibility. Some want to work more for career growth. Others prioritize family or personal wellbeing.

Focus on Manager Quality and Engagement

Good managers reduce burnout risk. They:

Communicate clearly

Offer realistic workloads

Stay in regular contact with team members

Recognize individual work-life preferences

Weekly check-ins are especially effective. These allow managers to spot early signs of disengagement or burnout and adapt expectations accordingly.

So What Does This Mean for the Job Market?

For employers, this shift in work hours is both a challenge and an opportunity.

Hiring : Organizations need to emphasize flexibility and wellbeing in job ads, or risk losing top candidates—especially younger ones.

Retention: Burned-out employees are more likely to leave. Offering reasonable workloads and strong management can improve loyalty.

: Burned-out employees are more likely to leave. Offering reasonable workloads and strong management can improve loyalty. Productivity: Reducing hours doesn’t have to mean lower output. With better tech and higher engagement, teams can get more done in less time.

For job seekers, this trend is a signal that the market is evolving. Flexibility is no longer just a perk—it’s becoming standard. When evaluating a job, candidates should look beyond salary to ask:

How does the company support wellbeing?

What’s the management style?

Are long hours expected or optional?

The Future of Work: Quality Over Quantity

The steady drop in average work hours shows a deeper transformation in the modern workplace. Employees want more than a paycheck—they want purpose, balance, and respect.

For companies that listen, adapt, and invest in better management, this can be a turning point for performance and culture. For those that don’t, rising burnout and higher turnover could prove costly.

WhatJobs CEO Alex Paterson:

“The data shows a clear shift in employee expectations. People no longer see long hours as a badge of honor—they want meaningful work and a life outside of it.

“Employers who adapt to this mindset will not only attract better talent but also build more resilient, productive teams.”

FAQs

Why is the US workforce shrinking?

The US workforce is shrinking due to a mix of demographic, economic, and cultural factors. An aging population is a major driver, as more baby boomers retire and there aren’t enough younger workers to replace them.

At the same time, declining birth rates mean fewer new entrants into the labor market. Some younger adults are delaying or opting out of full-time work in favor of education, gig work, or prioritizing personal wellbeing.

Immigration slowdowns and policy restrictions have also reduced the inflow of working-age people. Additionally, long-term health issues and lingering effects of the pandemic have kept some people out of the workforce.

For employers, this means a smaller talent pool and more competition to hire and retain workers.

It’s pushing companies to rethink roles, offer more flexibility, invest in automation, and tap into underutilized labor sources like retirees, part-timers, and remote global talent to meet staffing needs. What is causing the current US labor shortage?

The current US labor shortage is caused by a mix of early retirements, slower population growth, reduced immigration, and shifting worker priorities.

During the pandemic, many older workers left the workforce and have not returned, while younger generations are entering the job market at a slower pace due to lower birth rates and extended education.

Immigration, which traditionally helped fill labor gaps, remains below pre-pandemic levels in many sectors. In addition, more workers are prioritizing flexibility, higher wages, and better working conditions, making them less willing to accept low-paying or high-stress jobs.

Some are dealing with long-term health issues or caregiving responsibilities, keeping them out of full-time work.

The result is a mismatch between the jobs available and the type of work people are willing or able to do.

This has left key industries like healthcare, hospitality, transportation, and manufacturing struggling to find enough qualified staff. How many hours is full-time work in the US?

In the US, full-time work is typically defined as working 35 to 40 hours per week.

The Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) does not set a legal definition for full-time employment, leaving it up to individual employers.

However, for most benefit and tax purposes, 40 hours per week is the standard benchmark. Some companies consider employees working at least 30 hours per week as full-time, particularly for eligibility under the Affordable Care Act (ACA).





Are we losing full-time jobs?

Yes, there has been a decline in full-time jobs in certain sectors, though the overall picture is mixed. Some industries—especially retail, hospitality, and customer service—have shifted toward more part-time, contract, or gig-based roles due to cost pressures and changing business models.

Automation and technology have also replaced some full-time positions, particularly in routine or repetitive tasks.

At the same time, economic uncertainty and higher labor costs have led some employers to limit hours or rely more on part-time staff.

However, full-time employment remains strong in many professional and technical fields, including healthcare, IT, and finance.

The shift isn’t necessarily about job losses overall, but rather a change in how work is structured.

Workers are also contributing to the trend by prioritizing flexibility, remote work, or multiple income streams, which may reduce the demand for traditional full-time roles in some parts of the job market.