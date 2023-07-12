Wipro has announced plans to invest $1 billion in artificial intelligence (AI) over the next three years.

The company aims to expand its AI capabilities, big data, and analytics solutions while also focusing on research and development and platform development.

This decision follows a similar move by Tata Consultancy Services, which recently announced plans to train 25,000 engineers in Microsoft’s Azure Open AI certification.

Following the success of Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s generative AI chatbot, ChatGPT, there has been a global surge in AI investments.

Various industries, including banks and tech giants, have been intensifying their efforts in the field of AI.

Wipro has additionally launched Wipro ai360, an AI-centric innovation ecosystem, and seeks to train its 250,000 employees on AI within the next year.

Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte said: “Especially with the emergence of generative AI, we expect a fundamental shift up ahead, for all industries.”

