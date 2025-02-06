Worker Sentiment Rebounds As Pay and Perks Improve, says ZipRecruiter

New data from ZipRecruiter shows the US labor market gained momentum as the year closed.

The company’s Q4 2024 New Hires Survey reveals workers saw significant increases in pay, perks, and leverage.

However, the survey also highlights lingering uncertainties, especially with a rise in job offer rescissions.

Key Findings: Pay and Recruitment Surge

The latest survey shows that worker bargaining power appears to be on the rise:

73% of new hires reported increasing their pay by switching jobs, up from 57% in Q3.

53% of respondents said they were actively recruited by their new employer, almost doubling the previous quarter’s figure of 29%.

49% of new hires negotiated their job offers, a significant increase from 25% in Q3.

43% received a signing bonus, up sharply from 12% last quarter.

31% of new hires reported receiving a counter-offer from their previous employer, up from 17% in the previous quarter.

Overall, 46% of respondents said they were “very satisfied” with their new job, indicating that the improved pay and benefits might be boosting morale.

Stronger Leverage for Workers

Ziprecruiter says these changes signal a rebound in worker leverage, following a two-year decline.

With more workers receiving signing bonuses, negotiating better pay, and getting recruited by employers, the labor market seems to be improving. However, some caution is still advised:

A notable shift in worker sentiment has been seen, with many gaining advantages in their job changes.

While 73% of new hires saw increased pay, job offer rescissions have also risen. Nearly 31% of respondents reported having their job offers rescinded, a sharp increase from earlier quarters.

This data suggests that while new hires are benefiting from improved conditions, employers may still be hesitant, reflecting broader economic uncertainties.

The Politics of Worker Sentiment

The survey also revealed a political shift in worker sentiment, with more respondents identifying as Republicans.

The data shows:

41% of respondents identified as Republicans, up from 29% earlier in the year.

34% of respondents said they believe a Republican administration would benefit workers in their field, compared to 43% who favored a Democratic administration.

This shift in political leanings could be influencing workers’ views on the labor market and their bargaining power, adding an extra layer of complexity to the findings.

The Dominant Driver: Higher Pay

Pay remains the dominant driver of job changes, with nearly half of workers (47%) citing it as their main reason for switching jobs in Q4, up from 35% in Q3. Here’s a breakdown of job-change motivations:

47% of workers changed jobs for higher pay (up from 35% in Q3).

38% were seeking better benefits (up from 18% in Q2).

(up from 18% in Q2). Dissatisfaction with management or workplace stress played a smaller role, with fewer workers citing these reasons compared to previous quarters.

This shift indicates that, as opportunities for higher pay within the same role decrease, workers are opting to change jobs for better compensation elsewhere.

Risks Still Loom in the Labor Market

Despite the positive trends, ZipRecruiter reveals risks remain in the current labor market:

31% of new hires reported having their job offer rescinded, highlighting continued employer caution in an uncertain economic environment.

While worker leverage is improving, economists caution that these positive indicators could be short-term, with broader labor market conditions still showing mixed signals.

Rising Worker Confidence Amid Uncertainty

The rising number of new hires negotiating pay and perks shows that workers are regaining control, but the increase in job offer rescissions serves as a reminder of ongoing challenges.

Looking ahead, it will be crucial to monitor whether these trends continue into 2025 or if the broader economic environment moderates some of the optimism observed in this survey.