Employees who work from the office are more likely to receive pay raises and promotions compared to those who work remotely, says Mark Read, boss of advertising giant WPP.

Read said companies tend to thrive when their staff spend more time in the office rather than working from home, which in turn leads to greater rewards for employees.

Read emphasized businesses like WPP become more “powerful” when their employees work together in a physical office space.

Read spoke at the official opening of WPP’s landmark office in Manchester city center.

Situated on the former Granada Studios site within Enterprise City, the office will accommodate eight of WPP’s agencies.

Approximately 550 employees from EssenceMediacom, Cheetham Bell, Code Computerlove, Wavemaker, Cloud Commerce Group, Kinetic, Ogilvy Health, and VMLY&R Health will work in this office.

WPP initially announced its plans for the new office in July 2019 after signing a 15-year lease with Allied London, the building owner.

Originally occupying 82,000 square feet of space and set to open in early 2022, the office represents WPP’s vision for a centralized workspace.

Speaking to BusinessLive, Mr Read said: “We planned this campus before Covid but I don’t think what we’ve done during that time really changes our needs.

“People in our industry like working in it because of the people, culture and the friends they make. I think our clients get better results when our people come together.

“We used to have eight offices in Manchester and now having everyone under one roof really brings the power of WPP to life.

“I sometimes like to think that our campus is like a physical manifestation of our strategy as a company. We have brands who are all together as part of one family.

“I think being here really brings that home to our clients and our people. I just don’t think you’re going to get those benefits working remotely.

“It’s balance, we’re never going to go back entirely to how we used to work before Covid but I do think over time we will see more people come in.

“I think you have to provide people with an attractive space but I think there is a narrative that companies want people in offices and people don’t want to come in. I don’t think that’s correct. Human beings are sociable animals.

“There are times when it makes sense and people with long commutes I understand can do things more efficiently but actually there are many benefits from coming into the office such as seeing friends and separating your personal life from your business life.

“There are a lot of reasons to be in the office; most of all, frankly, I think it makes the company more successful and if that’s the case you’re more likely to get promoted, a pay rise and being rewarded.

Read’s sentiments were echoed by Karen Blackett, the UK president of WPP, who stressed the company’s employees demonstrate their highest levels of creativity when they collaborate in the office.

Blackett noted while certain roles and functions can be effectively performed remotely, the essence of creative transformation and generating brilliant ideas is best achieved when employees come together physically in a conducive office environment.

Creating an inspiring workspace where people can collaborate and collectively produce exceptional ideas is vital and forms the foundation of WPP’s work for clients.

