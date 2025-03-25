10 Things About The Old Workplace Gen Z Would Not Believe

For Gen Z workers, the modern workplace comes with flexibility, digital tools, and a focus on work-life balance.

But previous generations had a very different experience.

Here are ten workplace realities from the past that Gen Z might find hard to believe.

Smoking in the Office Was Normal

In the past, smoking indoors was completely acceptable.

Employees would light up at their desks, in meetings, and even in breakrooms. It wasn’t until the late 1980s and early 1990s that smoking bans in offices became widespread.

In early 2000s, offices still had “smoking rooms”, which were small rooms where smokers were able to have a cigarette indoors.

They were generally disgusting and had yellow walls. Happily, they don’t exist any more.

No Internet, No Email, No Instant Messaging

Probably the biggest change of a worker in their early 20s suddenly transported back to the past would be the total lack of internet.

Before the internet, workplaces relied on paper memos, landline phones, and fax machines.

Email didn’t become a workplace standard until the mid-1990s, and instant messaging platforms like Slack were unheard of.

Essentially, you had to talk to your colleagues and write down what they were asking.

Casual Fridays Were a Huge Privilege

Shirts and ties are still seen in certain industries, but it’s a lot rarer than it used to be.

Office dress codes were strict. Most employees wore formal attire—suits, ties, skirts, and blouses—every day.

The introduction of “Casual Fridays” was a major change, allowing employees to dress down once a week.

Workplace attire is generally more casual in 2025.

Bosses Could Yell at Employees Without Consequence

In many workplaces, aggressive management was common.

Yelling, public reprimands, and intense pressure were seen as normal leadership tactics.

Today, such behavior would likely lead to HR intervention or even legal trouble.

Staying Late Was More Important Than Productivity

Employees often stayed at work long after hours—not because they had more work to do, but to impress their bosses.

Leaving at 5pm on the dot could be seen as a lack of dedication.

Calling in Sick Meant Speaking to Your Boss Directly

There were no texts or emails to tell your boss you were sick. You had to speak to them.

This often led to your boss deciding whether you were ill enough to take time off and forcing people to come in despite being unwell.

Office Phonebooks Were Essential

Without digital directories or internal messaging, every office had a printed phonebook listing all employees’ extensions.

If you needed to reach someone, you had to find their number in a massive book and call directly.

Job Security Was Almost Guaranteed

Loyalty to a company was expected, and in return, employees often had lifelong job security.

Many workers spent their entire careers with one employer and retired with a pension.

Federal government jobs were seen as secure jobs for life, but in 2025, President Trump and Elon Musk are putting an end to this notion.

Looking Busy Was a Skill

Many employees mastered the art of “appearing busy”—walking around with folders, typing furiously on typewriters, or making unnecessary phone calls to avoid looking idle.

HR Didn’t Offer Much Protection

Sadly, harassment and discrimination were rampant in many workplaces.

Reporting issues often led to retaliation rather than action.

Today, HR departments are more focused on employee well-being and legal compliance.

The Workplace Revolution

The workplace has evolved significantly in just a few decades.

Technology has advanced hugely – Gen Z should experience the difficulties of calling someone abroad in the mid-1980s – and makes life a lot easier.

The lack of blazing arguments and sexual harassment is also a welcome progression.

Not having to try to work in a haze of smoke is also very welcome.

While Gen Z enjoys digital convenience, flexible schedules, and workplace protections, older generations had to navigate a much tougher environment.

Understanding these changes highlights how far workplaces have come—and where they might be headed next.