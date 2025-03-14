How Millennials and Gen Z Are Shaping The 2025 Workplace

The workplace is not the same as it was 10 years ago, and that’s down to more and more young people entering the workforce.

A recent survey by Indeed highlights shows millennials and Gen Z workers balance flexibility with deeper connections to their jobs.

From prioritizing work-life balance to embracing radical honesty, these employees are changing the way we work.

Work-Life Balance and Flexibility Are Key

The pandemic reshaped how younger workers view their careers.

Key insights from the survey include:

Remote Work Is a Priority : Among workers aged 18-34, nearly 1 in 4 have never worked in a traditional office. Of those with remote or hybrid jobs, over a third would quit if forced back to the office.

Flexibility Matters : Work-life balance ranks as a top career priority for 39% of respondents, and over half consider it essential when searching for a job.

Career Growth Is Still Important: While flexibility is crucial, 17% of younger workers prioritize career advancement above salary or location.

These generations see their jobs as central to their identity, yet many are unwilling to compromise personal well-being for professional success.

Breaking Traditional Workplace Rules

Millennials and Gen Z are reshaping workplace norms in unexpected ways:

Workday Activities : Exercise : 38% of younger workers leave during work hours for fitness activities, which research suggests boosts productivity. Naps : Over 20% of employees aged 18-44 nap during the day, with studies showing this improves alertness.

: Side Hustles: About a third of younger workers juggle multiple jobs or manage side businesses.

Interestingly, many employers support this shift. Around 42% of younger employees report their companies encourage flexible schedules, reflecting a growing acceptance of these practices.

Gen Z’s Push for Transparency

Gen Z is leading a cultural shift toward workplace openness. Findings from the survey reveal:

Personal Sharing : 84% of respondents share hobbies or vacation plans with colleagues. Over 60% of Gen Z feel comfortable discussing sensitive topics like health or politics at work.

: Cannabis Conversations: 57% of workers aged 18-34 say they would discuss cannabis use with coworkers.

This openness fosters inclusion and authenticity, setting the stage for a more transparent workplace culture.

A Surprising Fondness for Office Socials

Indeed’s research shows while younger generations resist returning to traditional office environments, they still value social connection:

Holiday Parties Boost Engagement : 95% of workers aged 18-34 believe office parties enhance workplace morale.

: 95% of workers aged 18-34 believe office parties enhance workplace morale. Team Offsites Matter: 91% say these events contribute to a better employee experience.

This shows that, despite championing remote work, younger employees crave opportunities to build community with colleagues.

A New Era of Work Culture

Millennials and Gen Z are driving a workplace revolution.

By prioritizing flexibility, well-being, and openness, they are creating environments where work integrates seamlessly with life. Employers who adapt to these shifts are likely to foster more engaged and productive teams.