On June 5, 2023, Amazon India, the prominent e-commerce giant, will mark its 10th anniversary in the country.

To commemorate this milestone, the online retailer has unveiled a series of enticing offers for its customers.

As part of the anniversary celebration, customers who make purchases on Amazon before or on June 5th will be eligible for a 10 percent cashback, with a maximum limit of Rs 250.

This offer applies to transactions with a minimum value of Rs 1000.

Additionally, in a gesture of support for sellers, Amazon will waive 10 percent of the Sell on Amazon fees for all orders received on the same day.

In an exciting collaboration, Amazon is joining forces with renowned producer Ekta Kapoor to introduce an exclusive 10-episode series titled “Badtameez Dil” on Amazon miniTV.

This partnership aims to bring captivating and entertaining content to viewers through the platform.

Manish Tiwary, country manager, India Consumer Business, Amazon India told The Times of India: “As we celebrate 10 years of Amazon.in, I want to thank our customers, sellers, employees and partners for their support. It’s been an incredible journey of an Amazon made for India, in India. We are truly just getting started and remain committed to innovate for crores of customers and sellers. It is exciting that our pledges of digitizing 1 crore SMBs, enabling $20B in ecommerce exports & creating 20 lakh jobs by 2025 align with India’s vision of becoming a $1 trillion digital economy.”

As part of its product offerings, Amazon has introduced its latest Echo device, the Echo Pop, in the Indian market.

The Echo Pop boasts an innovative semi-sphere design and features a custom-designed front-facing speaker, ensuring exceptional audio quality with rich and clear sound output.

Equipped with the advanced AZ2 Neural Edge processor, the Echo Pop promptly responds to requests made to Alexa, further enhancing its performance.

With these new offers, collaborations, and product launches, Amazon India looks forward to celebrating a decade of success and continuing its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction in the Indian market.

