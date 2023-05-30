Amazon is introducing a new contract allowing parents and grandparents working in warehouses to opt for term-time-only employment.

Under this arrangement, people with children can take six weeks vacation in the summer and two weeks each during Easter and Christmas holidays.

The Seattle giant believes this move will entice more people to join the workforce.

Read More: Amazon faces federal labor charges over anti-union efforts

But the GMB union, currently challenging Amazon for recognition, argues workers want better wages over increased flexibility.

Neil Travis, Amazon’s regional operations director, said offering term-time-only working stemmed from extensive employee feedback.

He added workers on this contract would still enjoy full-time benefits.

Claire McCartney from the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development noted only four percent of employees currently work term-time.

Read More: Amazon Coventry warehouse faces pressure to recognise union

She said: ”With the cost and availability of childcare causing huge challenges for working parents, term-time working is likely to have a positive impact on attraction and retention at a time when organisations are struggling with skills shortages.”

This announcement by Amazon coincides with its battle against the GMB’s bid to become the first trade union in Europe recognized by the company.

Amazon, which has over 70,000 employees in the UK, has expressed opposition to union recognition and prefers direct communication with its workforce.

Meanwhile, workers at the Amazon Coventry warehouse have been on strike for 16 days, demanding a wage increase to £15 per hour.

The GMB’s senior organizer, Amanda Gearing, noted the benefits of flexible contracts but stressed that improved pay remains the primary concern for employees.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

Amazon countered by asserting its competitive pay rates and recently implemented a 10 percent wage increase.

The GMB has applied for statutory recognition from the Central Arbitration Committee (CAC) and claims that most of the Coventry warehouse workforce, with 800 employees as members, supports union representation.

Regarding union recognition, Mr. Travis refrained from commenting on Amazon’s stance, stating that the company is engaged in the CAC process.

Amazon could challenge the GMB’s calculations regarding the number of employees in the warehouse, which might influence the CAC’s decision.

The committee is expected to reach a verdict after several weeks of consideration.

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.