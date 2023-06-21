Amazon has established a flexible lending initiative for small and medium-sized enterprises in the UK.

Businesses who sell products on the marketplace can request for finance ranging from £500 to £2 million, based on affordability, through their current business accounts, allowing them to “repay as they earn.”

Once accepted, sellers pay a single fixed charge with repayments based on a percentage of their future Amazon sales, giving them greater cash-flow flexibility.

Repayments are then only required when sellers sell, protecting them during slower times.

The online retail giant is working in collaboration with the London-based finance firm YouLend,

YouLend chief commercial officer Jakob Pethick said: “Supporting businesses is core to our mission,”

“That is why we are pleased to partner with Amazon to support the growth of their sellers by providing fast, flexible, and affordable financing. Amazon sellers will now be able to access revenue-based financing from YouLend to thrive and grow.”

