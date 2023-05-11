Amazon is set to open new warehouses and hire more employees in Europe, as part of a drive to improve the efficiency of its service.

The announcement comes from Stefano Perego, the Vice President of Global Operations for North America and Europe.

He said the move is part of the online retailer’s strategy to increase efficiency by reducing delivery distances and making its warehouses more automated.

Amazon has recently undertaken aggressive cost-cutting measures, such as axing 27,000 staff and shutting down three UK distribution centers.

But the company’s footprint in Europe is expected to increase from its current 70-plus fulfillment facilities, though specific numbers were not disclosed.

Amazon had paused its growth plans at the beginning of the year due to concerns about inflation, resulting in the company’s worst annual loss on record and a decline of around 30 percent of its value.

However, sales bounced back last month as the tech giant posted a quarterly profit of £2.6bn, up from a £3bn loss in the same period of 2022.

Amazon’s expansion in Europe follows its continued efforts to improve its operations and customer experience.

The company has previously faced criticism for working conditions in its warehouses and the environmental impact of its operations.

However, the company has announced plans to become carbon neutral by 2040 and has committed to investing in renewable energy and sustainable packaging.

As Amazon continues to grow and expand its operations, it will face increased scrutiny from regulators and the public.

However, the company’s ongoing efforts to improve its sustainability and working conditions may help to mitigate concerns and build trust with consumers.

