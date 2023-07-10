Of the 165 global companies assessed by IT advisory Everest Group in India, 30 have been recognized as the country’s top global business services (GBS) employers.

These include American Express, AT&T, Bank of America, Cisco, Colt, Expedia, Experian, Ford, GSK, Mondelez, Sun Life, Target, and TransUnion.

GBS centers are offshore/nearshore tech hubs that exclusively serve their parent entities, streamlining operations, reducing costs, and improving efficiency.

These employers are committed to providing their employees with dedicated learning and development platforms, clear career paths, and transparent opportunities for growth.

Mid-level managers are critical in offering support and ensuring work-life balance, which remains crucial in the Indian GBS market.

Everest Group also conducted a study that analyzed over 300 leading GBS employers in India, the Philippines, and Poland.

The research found a decline in employer brand perception ratings across these regions in 2022-23.

The study assessed various dimensions of employer brand, including compensation and benefits, work environment, career development, and diversity and inclusion.

It examined the perceived performance of these GBS organizations in local talent markets, considering retention rates, net gain-loss, and employee satisfaction scores.

On average, employer brand perception for GBS employers in India decreased by 2 percent.

The Philippines and Poland experienced 20 and 11 percent declines, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, around 15 percent of last year’s top performers in India, the Philippines, and Poland have slipped from the top quadrant.

