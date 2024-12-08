Man Sued Applebee’s After Fajita Injury

A dinner at Applebee’s led to a battle in court after a man was hurt by boiling fat while offering a prayer of thanks.

Hiram Jimenez sued after an incident at a resraurant in New Jersey in 2010. Jimenez had ordered a plate of sizzling fajitas, served in a “sizzling skillet.”

He began to pray before eating and then heard a “loud sizzling noise”, followed by a “pop.”

He then felt a burning sensation near his left eye and on his face.

Jimenez sued after suffering burns to his face, neck and arms from the hot fat in the dish.

The lawsuit said he was not warned by the waitress his sizzling dish was hot.

He claimed he suffered “permanent injuries”, which were “solely as a result of (Applebee’s) negligence when he came in contact with a dangerous and hazardous condition, specifically, ‘a plate of hot food’.”

Case dismissed

Like a lot of cases against fast food outlets, the case was thrown out.

The judge decided it was not down to Applebee’s to point out “against a danger that is open and obvious.”