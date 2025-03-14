CEO Watch Hayden Brown – Upwork

Hayden Brown has served as President and CEO of Upwork since January 2020, guiding the world’s largest freelance marketplace through significant growth and transformation.

Under her leadership, Upwork has expanded its reach amid the rise of remote work and gig economy trends.

Brown recently made headlines by championing initiatives that enhance platform trust and introduce AI-driven tools for freelancers and clients. In this profile, we explore her journey, leadership philosophy, and Upwork’s evolution under her stewardship.

Early Life And Education

Born in Washington, DC, Hayden Brown grew up with a global perspective, spending part of her childhood overseas due to her parents’ diplomatic careers.

She earned a Bachelor’s degree in Politics from Princeton University, where she was recognized for her analytical skills and leadership qualities.

Brown’s early fascination with global economic systems and technology laid the foundation for her future endeavors in business strategy and digital marketplaces.

Ready to find your next job? Start searching now JOBS BY

Current Company: Upwork

Upwork, headquartered in Santa Clara, California, connects millions of freelancers with clients worldwide.

Brown joined the company in 2011 and ascended through several key leadership roles before being appointed CEO in 2020.

Since taking the helm, she has prioritized trust and safety on the platform, championed diversity initiatives, and driven technological advancements.

Under her leadership, Upwork’s annual revenue surpassed $600 million in 2023, reflecting strong demand for flexible work solutions.

Brown’s strategic focus on enterprise clients has further cemented Upwork’s position as a market leader.

Previous Roles & Experience

Before joining Upwork, Brown worked at McKinsey & Company as a management consultant, advising Fortune 500 companies on growth strategies.

Her tenure at McKinsey equipped her with insights into corporate transformations and technology adoption.

At Upwork, she previously served as Vice President of Product and Chief Marketing Officer, roles where she spearheaded user experience improvements and brand repositioning.

These experiences have deeply influenced her data-driven and customer-centric leadership style.

Hiring? Post jobs for free with whatjobs Post Jobs

Management Style

Brown’s leadership is characterized by transparency, empathy, and innovation.

She advocates for open communication, encouraging teams to challenge assumptions and drive creative solutions. Her emphasis on inclusivity is reflected in Upwork’s diverse workforce and equitable platform policies.

Publicly, Brown speaks about the future of work and the societal benefits of flexible employment. Compared to industry peers, she places a stronger focus on human-centric technology and ethical marketplace practices.

Outside of Upwork

Beyond her role at Upwork, Brown actively participates in industry forums discussing the gig economy and future workforce trends.

She supports charitable organizations focused on education and economic empowerment, and she is a vocal advocate for expanding access to digital work opportunities globally.

Brown’s thought leadership extends to her involvement on several advisory boards aimed at promoting equitable work environments.

Personal Life

Hayden Brown is married with two children and emphasizes the importance of work-life balance both personally and professionally.

An avid runner and yoga enthusiast, she often shares her belief in holistic well-being.

She enjoys traveling and exploring new cultures, experiences that continue to shape her global leadership perspective.

Current Salary (in USD) & Compensation

As CEO of Upwork, Brown’s total compensation in 2023 was approximately $6.8 million, comprising a base salary of $750,000, performance-based bonuses, and long-term equity incentives.

Her compensation aligns with Upwork’s performance metrics and market standards for technology sector executives.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career Visit Career Advice

Final Thoughts

Hayden Brown’s leadership at Upwork exemplifies adaptability and forward-thinking in an era where flexible work has become mainstream.

Her focus on technological innovation and platform integrity positions Upwork to thrive in a rapidly changing labor market.