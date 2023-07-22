Cisco has started another round of layoffs as part of its restructuring plan announced last fall.

Reports of the layoffs surfaced on TheLayoff.com, Blind, and LinkedIn, with company workers sharing the news.

Cisco spokeswoman Brooke Stickney confirmed the cuts.

She said: “These recent notifications are part of the rebalancing effort we began in November 2022.

“This rebalancing is about prioritizing investments in our transformation, to meet and exceed our customers’ expectations in the changing technology landscape.”

In November 2022, Cisco said plans to reduce its workforce by five percent affecting approximately 4,165 employees globally.

As part of the restructuring in January, the company slashed 583 workers based in San Jose or Milpitas.

The number of employees being let go locally or globally in the recent cuts remains unclear.

While larger companies like Cisco are required by California state law to provide a 60-day notice when laying off 50 or more workers, it is unknown if this requirement was met.

Posts on TheLayoff.com and Blind throughout the week revealed those affected sought advice on new job opportunities and were clearly frustrated about the layoffs.

Some questioned why additional cuts were happening despite CEO Chuck Robbins stating in January that no further reductions were planned.

The latest layoffs target various departments, including business operations, security compliance, data center, unified computing system, and Webex teams.

Cisco employees shared their experiences and support on LinkedIn, urging their networks to be empathetic and helpful to colleagues impacted by the layoffs.

Stickney noted Cisco is working to place affected employees in available roles and offering “generous” severance packages to those exiting.

