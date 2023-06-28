National Accident Helpline’s annual law competition Future Legal Minds has re-opened for 2023.

This year, law students are being asked to write essays on the topic of Artificial Intelligence from a legal perspective, for a chance to win the title of 2023 Future Legal Mind and cash prizes for both winners and runner-ups in each category.

The answers must be up to 1200 words in length and competitors will need to submit their answers by August 25th. After this, a panel will create a shortlist of five entries in each category, before the competition judges select their Future Legal mind.

What is Future Legal Minds?

Future Legal Mind is one of the UK’s leading essay competitions. It’s run by National Accident Helpline, which specialises in personal injury advice and support. Each year a topic is set, and law students have the chance to submit essay answers for a cash prize.

According to Jonathan White, Legal & Compliance Director at National Accident Helpline, “Future Legal Mind provides a fantastic opportunity for aspiring lawyers to have their say on the issues currently facing the legal world… Many of our past winners have gone on to excel in their professions, and this competition provides a fantastic way to stand out from the crowd in a competitive field.”

2023 Legal Mind Question

This year, students will need to write an essay on the topic of Artificial Intelligence in law, considering the potential future role of AI in improving outcomes in the legal system and society as a whole.

Sir Geoffrey Vos, the Master of the Rolls, has said that “AI may become more intelligent and capable than humans” and that robots could even one day help resolve court disputes.

To what extent do you believe AI could ever replace the role of human judges? And what would be the benefits or potential drawbacks of integrating artificial intelligence in this way?

Jonathan White shared, “AI has dominated the headlines recently, but we’re asking students to look past that and consider what the real benefits could be for the legal profession. The best answers would display a real understanding of the issues facing the legal sector currently, and how we might realistically resolve them.”

What’s the prize?

Winners in both categories will receive a £1,500 cash prize and a mentoring session with one of National Accident Helpline’s experienced in-house lawyers, as well as being publicly announced as the 2023 Future Legal Mind. The runner-ups in both categories will receive a £500 cash prize.

How can you enter?

To be eligible for the competition, you must be aged 18 years or above and be studying a legal qualification at an educational institute in the UK.

The closing date for entering the competition is July 31st, 2023, and you must submit your essay by August 25th.