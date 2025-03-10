Crypto Criminal Sam Bankman-Fried Wants A Pardon From Trump

Sam Bankman-Fried, the former FTX CEO convicted of crypto fraud, is making a last-ditch effort to secure a pardon from the Trump administration.

With a 25-year prison sentence ahead, his supporters—including his parents—are reaching out to political insiders, lawyers, and lobbyists with ties to President Donald Trump.

Behind the Pardon Effort

The New York Times reports Bankman-Fried’s team is using multiple channels to appeal to Trump’s well-known transactional approach to pardons:

Legal Consultation – His parents, Stanford law professors Joe Bankman and Barbara Fried, have enlisted Kory Langhofer, a lawyer who previously worked for Trump’s presidential campaigns.

– His parents, Stanford law professors Joe Bankman and Barbara Fried, have enlisted Kory Langhofer, a lawyer who previously worked for Trump’s presidential campaigns. Lobbying Washington – Allies have contacted politically connected figures, including businesspeople and lobbyists, hoping to gain traction.

– Allies have contacted politically connected figures, including businesspeople and lobbyists, hoping to gain traction. Shaping Public Perception – Bankman-Fried’s father co-wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post, praising Trump’s proposed sovereign wealth fund.

Targeting Trump’s Interests

Trump has a history of granting pardons based on personal connections and perceived political benefits.

Bankman-Fried’s supporters believe they can highlight issues in his prosecution that might resonate with Trump, particularly claims of government overreach.

Langhofer said:

“There’s a false narrative about FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried. “If the public knew the full story, they would view it differently.”

Despite these efforts, there’s no indication that Trump’s inner circle has seriously considered a pardon.

Jailhouse Interview with Tucker Carlson

One of the most notable moves in the clemency campaign was Bankman-Fried’s recent interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Speaking from Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, he attempted to reframe his political alignment.

Claimed he was closer to Washington Republicans than Democrats at the time of his arrest.

than Democrats at the time of his arrest. Expressed optimism about Trump’s potential impact on the cryptocurrency industry.

on the cryptocurrency industry. Stated a change in leadership could benefit crypto regulation.

The interview, which was recorded without proper approval, resulted in Bankman-Fried being placed in solitary confinement, according to a source familiar with the situation.

The Bureau of Prisons confirmed the interview was unauthorized but declined to comment on his punishment.

An Unlikely Pardon?

Bankman-Fried’s history as a top Democratic donor and past criticisms of Trump make him an unlikely candidate for clemency.

Additionally, Trump ally Elon Musk publicly celebrated his conviction, further complicating his chances.

However, Trump has previously granted unexpected pardons based on appeals from high-profile figures. His recent crypto-friendly policies, including the creation of a national reserve for cryptocurrencies and a “crypto summit” at the White House, indicate that he is paying attention to the industry’s interests.

While Bankman-Fried’s push has yet to gain real momentum, his supporters continue to test whether Trump’s favor for the crypto sector could work in their favor.