The US Enters Its ‘Big Boss’ Era

Workers once had the upper hand in the job market, but 2025 has seen the start of the “Big Boss” era. The Great Resignation, a surge in union activity, and trends like quiet quitting defined a period of worker empowerment. But that era appears to be over.

Research from Axios shows a cooling labor market and a pro-management White House are shifting power back to executives.

Employees are facing stricter policies, less flexibility, and a push to return to the office.

What’s Changing?

What’s Out:

Work-life balance

Unions and collective bargaining

Diversity and inclusion initiatives

What’s In:

Mandatory office attendance

Firings for employees who push back

Long work hours as a standard

Labor economist Aaron Sojourner of the W.E. Upjohn Institute describes the current administration as “a boss’s administration.”

With a president known for his business background and a CEO like Elon Musk influencing policies, workplace culture is taking a sharp turn toward employer dominance.

The Role of Musk and Trump

President Donald Trump built his brand on business efficiency, famously coining the phrase “You’re fired!” on The Apprentice.

His administration’s policies have reflected that approach, particularly in dealing with the federal workforce.

Meanwhile, Musk has advocated for extreme work expectations, favoring 80-hour workweeks and implementing tough workplace tactics.

His influence is being felt in government, where remote workers face skepticism.

Sojourner said:

“You have the wealthiest man in the world, who is the CEO of multiple companies, taking a really strong hand in federal policy.”

Federal Workers Under Scrutiny

The White House and Musk have criticized federal employees, especially those who worked remotely.

There have been claims—disputed by workers—that some were holding multiple jobs or not working at all.

Trump has not been shy about workforce reductions, saying in January, “Everybody’s replaceable.”

His administration has overseen large-scale cuts, with officials arguing that those laid off were unnecessary to government operations.

White House Response

A White House spokesperson defended the administration’s stance:

“President Trump is an accomplished business tycoon who spent decades building efficient and successful companies. He knows that the real boss is the American taxpayer and will continue to demand the high level of dedication and excellence from all government employees that the American people deserve.”

Conflicting Signals on Labor Policy

Despite the anti-worker sentiment in some areas, Trump has made appeals to union workers, appointing a pro-union Labor Secretary and promising better-paying manufacturing jobs through tariffs.

However, labor rights have also taken a hit. Trump’s firing of a National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) commissioner left the board unable to resolve labor disputes. A judge ruled last week that one commissioner was fired illegally and must be reinstated.

The Return of Extreme Work Culture

Experts believe this shift is about more than just employer power—it’s about workplace culture.

Companies in industries like tech and finance are reviving an environment of grueling overwork.

In a leaked memo, Google co-founder Sergey Brin called a 60-hour workweek the “sweet spot” for productivity, especially in the race for AI dominance.

This culture hits certain workers harder, particularly caregivers, who are more likely to be women, and anyone seeking a work-life balance.

The Decline of Worker Mobility

The days of the Great Resignation, when workers felt confident quitting jobs, are gone.

The number of people voluntarily leaving jobs has dropped significantly since its peak in 2021.

Sojourner notes said while job security is still relatively stable for most, hiring has slowed.

White-collar workers, in particular, are struggling to find new jobs. The situation could worsen as thousands of former federal employees enter the job market.

The Labor Market Outlook

Unemployment: The jobless rate remains low, holding steady at 4% in February.

The jobless rate remains low, Layoffs: Job cuts are rising—US employers announced 172,017 layoffs in February , more than double from the previous year.

Job cuts are rising—US employers , more than double from the previous year. Federal Job Cuts: Government jobs accounted for more than a third of the layoffs, with 62,242 positions lost.

What’s Next for Workers?

With hiring slowing and corporate leaders pushing for longer hours and tighter control, the labor market is shifting in favor of employers.

For workers, it means fewer protections, tougher expectations, and a return to old-school corporate culture.

Whether this trend will hold or trigger another pushback from employees remains to be seen.

