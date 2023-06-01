A class action lawsuit has been initiated against Delta Air Lines, challenging its assertions of being a carbon-neutral airline.

Mayanna Berrin, a resident of California, filed the case on behalf of people who flew with the airline while living in the state since March 2020.

The lawsuit alleges Delta misleadingly portrayed itself as the “first carbon-neutral airline” by relying on insufficient carbon offsets.

Carbon offsetting allows companies to compensate for their carbon emissions by purchasing credits from projects worldwide that reduce or prevent greenhouse gas emissions, such as reforestation or conservation initiatives.

However, the quality and effectiveness of these credits vary, and there are no universally recognized standards.

Berrin claims Delta’s commitment three years ago to achieve carbon neutrality enabled the airline to gain market share and charge higher prices.

She said she was willing to pay more for flights with Delta because she believed her carbon footprint was being neutralized when traveling for work or visiting family.

The lawsuit argues Delta purchased credits from projects globally, but the benefits derived from these offsets are likely temporary and would have occurred even without the airline’s investment.

To be considered valid, a carbon credit must provide an additional benefit would not have happened otherwise.

Berrin emphasized companies cannot claim carbon neutrality if it is not factually accurate.

She expressed her belief many individuals share her frustrations but might be unaware of their rights or the impact they can make by speaking up.

A Delta spokesperson responded to the lawsuit, stating it lacks legal merit.

Delta clarified since March 31, 2022, it has shifted its focus away from carbon offsets and towards decarbonization efforts, such as investing in sustainable aviation fuel, renewing its fleet with more fuel-efficient aircraft, and implementing operational efficiencies.

It is important to note the case is not officially considered a class action until it receives certification from a state or federal court, a process that can take several months or even years.

The plaintiffs will need to present written submissions to the court demonstrating sufficient commonality to succeed in obtaining class action status.

