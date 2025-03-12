Employee Confidence Hits Record Low As Economic Uncertainty Continues

Employee confidence dropped sharply in February 2025, hitting its lowest level since Glassdoor began tracking the data in 2016.

According to the latest Glassdoor Employee Confidence Index, only 44.4% of employees reported a positive six-month business outlook, signaling a major decline in workplace optimism.

Rising economic uncertainty, layoffs, and increased workloads are fueling this downward trend.

Mentions of layoffs in employee reviews rose 0.3% month-over-month, reaching their highest level since July 2020. Compared to February 2024, layoff discussions have increased 5%.

Many employees are not only concerned about losing their jobs but are also struggling with added pressure as teams shrink.

Workers who remain employed after layoffs report feeling stressed and overworked while bracing for potential future cuts.

Confidence Decline Across Industries

Confidence levels declined across several key industries, with government and public administration seeing the steepest drop.

Government & Public Administration : Confidence fell 4.9 percentage points month-over-month , the largest decline among all sectors. Over the past year, confidence has dropped 7.3 points , largely due to federal workforce cuts linked to DOGE.

: Confidence fell , the largest decline among all sectors. Over the past year, confidence has dropped , largely due to federal workforce cuts linked to DOGE. Manufacturing : Employee confidence dipped 3.7 percentage points year-over-year , as uncertainty surrounding tariffs and shifting trade policies continue to create instability.

: Employee confidence dipped , as uncertainty surrounding tariffs and shifting trade policies continue to create instability. Aerospace & Defense : Confidence dropped 3.5 percentage points month-over-month and 6.8 points year-over-year .

: Confidence dropped and . Restaurants & Food Service: Confidence fell to 38.1%, tying with government workers for the lowest among all sectors.

While many industries saw declines, some sectors experienced gains:

Healthcare : Employee confidence rose 0.8 points month-over-month and 3.3 points year-over-year .

: Employee confidence rose and . Human Resources & Staffing : Confidence increased 1.7 points month-over-month and 5.1 points year-over-year , the largest annual improvement.

: Confidence increased and , the largest annual improvement. Information Technology: Confidence grew by 1.2 points month-over-month and 4.9 points year-over-year.

Employee Confidence by Seniority

Mid-level employees experienced the most significant confidence drop over the past year, declining 1.7 percentage points. Entry-level workers also saw a notable decline, falling 1.4 points, marking the lowest confidence level for this group since 2016.

Senior-level employees, while less affected, also reported a decline of 0.9 percentage points, showing that economic concerns are being felt at every level.

What’s Driving the Decline?

Several factors are contributing to falling confidence among workers:

Layoffs and Job Security Concerns : Increasing mentions of layoffs in Glassdoor reviews reflect growing fears about job stability.

: Increasing mentions of layoffs in Glassdoor reviews reflect growing fears about job stability. Increased Workloads : Employees report feeling overburdened as companies operate with leaner teams.

: Employees report feeling overburdened as companies operate with leaner teams. Economic Uncertainty: Changes in trade policies, budget cuts, and inflation fears are impacting workplace sentiment.

Outlook for Employee Confidence

The downward trend in employee sentiment highlights the challenges facing workers in 2025. If economic instability continues, confidence may remain low in the coming months.

Employers looking to maintain workforce morale will need to address job security concerns, manage workloads, and provide clear communication about future plans.

