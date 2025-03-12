Trump Administration Slashes 1,900 Education Department Jobs

The US Department of Education is cutting nearly half of its workforce as part of President Donald Trump’s broader plan to shut down the agency.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon confirmed the layoffs, stating that the move aims to improve efficiency and reduce redundancy.

Key details:

About 1,315 employees will be laid off.

An additional 600 have accepted voluntary buyouts.

63 probationary employees were already dismissed.

The cuts will reduce the department’s staff from approximately 4,000 to around 2,000.

Ready to find your next job? Start searching now JOBS BY

The Path to Closing the Department

Trump has long advocated for eliminating the Department of Education, arguing that education decisions should be handled by states rather than the federal government.

Reports indicate he may sign an executive order directing McMahon to begin the process. However, a full shutdown would require congressional approval.

McMahon defended the cuts, stating:

“Today’s reduction in force reflects the Department of Education’s commitment to efficiency, accountability, and ensuring that resources are directed where they matter most: to students, parents, and teachers.”

Concerns Over Student Loans and Financial Aid

Critics warn downsizing the education department could have severe consequences, particularly for student loan borrowers.

The department manages $1.7 trillion in student loans, and experts say transferring this responsibility to another agency, such as the Treasury Department, could cause major disruptions.

Sameer Gadkaree, president of the Institute for College Access & Success, said:

“Core functions of the department could experience outages or breakages, leaving students struggling to get or renew financial aid or campus-based aid. Student loan borrowers, meanwhile, will struggle to access the benefits current law provides. And they can’t be sure they will get reliable, accurate advice on student loan repayment.”

While the federal student loan system will not disappear, transitioning oversight to another agency could create delays and confusion for borrowers.

Hiring? Post jobs for free with whatjobs whatjobs

Political Reactions

The decision has sparked strong reactions from lawmakers on both sides.

Senator Patty Murray criticized the move:

“Families want help to get students’ math and reading scores up and ensure their kids can thrive — instead, Donald Trump is taking a wrecking ball to the Department of Education and robbing our students and teachers of the resources and support they need, so that Republicans can pay for more massive tax cuts for billionaires.”

Republican Senator Bill Cassidy, however, downplayed the impact:

“I spoke to @EDSecMcMahon and she made it clear this will not have an impact on @usedgov ability to carry out its statutory obligations. This action is aimed at fulfilling the admin’s goal of addressing redundancy and inefficiency in the federal government.”

The move is part of Trump’s ongoing plan to massive reduce government spending and staffing.

He has been aided by the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, who is presiding over the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Thousands of federal staff have taken payments to leave and other areas like national parks have also been hit.

Concerns have been raised about Musk’s role being a conflict of interest given the amount of government contracts his companies hold.

What Happens Next?

The layoffs are scheduled to take effect on March 21. Employees affected by the cuts will be placed on administrative leave before their departures.

As Trump pushes forward with his agenda, the fate of the Education Department remains uncertain.

While the administration claims the move will streamline operations, critics warn of disruptions in student services, financial aid, and civil rights protections.

The coming months will determine how this restructuring impacts education across the US.