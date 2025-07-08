Top Finance Jobs Hiring in July 2025 — Roles, Pay & Who’s Hiring

As midsummer unfolds in 2025, the finance industry is quietly ramping up recruitment for a broad array of roles—from traditional banking and accounting to emerging areas like ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) finance and fintech risk management. Whether you’re a recent graduate, a seasoned CPA, or a tech-savvy analyst, understanding which positions are in demand this July—and the skills employers seek—can give you a crucial edge in landing your next finance role.

1. Market Overview: Why July Matters

Mid-Year Budget Cycles

Many financial institutions align hiring with mid-year budget adjustments and Q3 planning, making July a sweet spot to add headcount before year-end reporting begins.

Graduation Season + Summer Lulls

Recent finance and economics graduates enter the market just as some junior roles open up due to promotions or attrition. Hiring teams often fill entry-level analyst and audit positions at this time.

Regulatory Deadlines

With new regulations taking effect—AML (Anti-Money Laundering) enhancements, Basel IV roll-outs, and updated ESG disclosures—banks and asset managers are adding compliance and risk staff now to meet autumn reporting requirements.

2. In-Demand July Roles

a. Financial Analyst (Corporate & Investment)

What You’ll Do

Build and maintain financial models (DCF, LBO, comparables)

Prepare variance analyses and monthly reporting packs

Support budgeting, forecasting, and strategic planning

Typical Requirements

Bachelor’s in Finance, Accounting, Economics, or related field

1–3 years’ experience in corporate finance or investment banking

Proficiency in Excel (pivot tables, macros) and PowerPoint

Familiarity with ERP/FP&A tools (NetSuite, Anaplan, Adaptive Insights)

b. Accountant & Staff Auditor

What You’ll Do

Execute month-end and year-end close activities

Prepare journal entries, reconciliations, and account analyses

Conduct audit testing of internal controls and financial statements

Typical Requirements

Bachelor’s in Accounting or Finance; CPA or CTA in pursuit

2+ years in public accounting (Big Four preferred) or corporate accounting

Strong understanding of US GAAP (or IFRS for multinationals)

Experience with audit software (e.g., CaseWare, IDEA)

c. Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A) Manager

What You’ll Do

Lead quarterly forecasting and annual budgeting cycles

Present insights to C-suite on profitability, cash flow, and KPIs

Automate reporting through dashboards (Tableau, Power BI)

Typical Requirements

4–6 years’ FP&A or corporate finance experience

Advanced Excel, SQL, and data visualization skills

MBA or CFA Level II (often preferred)

Proven track record driving strategic decisions

d. Risk & Compliance Analyst

What You’ll Do

Monitor credit, market, and operational risk metrics

Ensure compliance with AML, KYC, and Dodd-Frank regulations

Conduct scenario analyses and stress testing

Typical Requirements

Degree in Risk Management, Finance, or related discipline

1–3 years in banking compliance or risk control

Knowledge of AML software (Actimize, SAS AML)

Strong analytical and documentation skills

e. ESG / Sustainable Finance Specialist

What You’ll Do

Develop ESG reporting frameworks (TCFD, SASB, GRI)

Assess portfolio alignment with net-zero targets

Engage with rating agencies and coordinate audits

Typical Requirements

Background in sustainability, finance, or data analytics

Familiarity with carbon accounting and green bond standards

Experience with ESG data platforms (Bloomberg ESG, MSCI)

Strong stakeholder management and presentation skills

f. Treasury Analyst

What You’ll Do

Manage cash forecasting, liquidity, and short-term investments

Execute hedging strategies using FX forwards and interest swaps

Interface with banks, custodians, and treasury management systems

Typical Requirements

Degree in Finance, Economics, or Accounting

1–2 years’ treasury or corporate banking experience

Knowledge of TMS like Kyriba or TreasuryXpress

Clean communication and multitasking abilities

g. Fintech Product Manager

What You’ll Do

Define product roadmaps for digital banking or payment platforms

Coordinate between engineering, design, and compliance teams

Conduct market research and user-experience testing

Typical Requirements

3–5 years in product or project management within fintech or banking

Familiarity with agile methodologies and Jira/Confluence

Strong grasp of API integrations, cloud architecture, and cybersecurity basics

Excellent cross-functional leadership and strategic thinking

h. Wealth Management Advisor

What You’ll Do

Advise high-net-worth clients on investment strategies and estate planning

Build and maintain client portfolios, ensuring regulatory compliance

Drive business development through networking and referrals

Typical Requirements

CFP®, ChFC®, or Series 7/63 licenses (in the U.S.)

Proven track record in sales and client relationship management

Deep understanding of asset classes and tax-efficient strategies

Exceptional interpersonal and negotiation skills

3. Essential Skills & Qualifications

Across these roles, employers commonly seek:

Technical Proficiency : Advanced Excel, PowerPoint, and at least one financial system (SAP, Oracle, Workday). SQL and Python are increasingly desirable for data-driven roles.

: Advanced Excel, PowerPoint, and at least one financial system (SAP, Oracle, Workday). SQL and Python are increasingly desirable for data-driven roles. Certifications : CPA for accounting/audit; CFA for investment roles; FRM for risk; CFP for wealth advisory.

: CPA for accounting/audit; CFA for investment roles; FRM for risk; CFP for wealth advisory. Soft Skills : Clear written and verbal communication, presentation ability, teamwork, and adaptability.

: Clear written and verbal communication, presentation ability, teamwork, and adaptability. Regulatory Knowledge : Familiarity with GAAP/IFRS, Dodd-Frank, Basel accords, AML/KYC, and emerging ESG standards.

: Familiarity with GAAP/IFRS, Dodd-Frank, Basel accords, AML/KYC, and emerging ESG standards. Analytical Mindset: Comfort with large datasets, problem-solving orientation, and attention to detail.

4. Hiring Trends & Salary Benchmarks – July 2025

Role Average Starting Salary Financial Analyst $65,000–$75,000 Staff Accountant $58,000–$68,000 FP&A Manager $95,000–$115,000 Compliance Analyst $70,000–$85,000 ESG Specialist $75,000–$90,000 Treasury Analyst $70,000–$85,000 Fintech Product Manager $100,000–$130,000 Wealth Advisor $80,000–$100,000 base (+ commission)

Hiring Volume Corporate finance teams in consumer goods, healthcare, and tech are particularly active. Regional banks are backfilling lending and credit-control roles. Asset managers and private-equity firms are adding juniors for summer internship conversions.



5. Where to Find July Finance Jobs

Industry-Specific Boards eFinancialCareers, CFA Institute Career Center, Risk.net General Job Sites LinkedIn (filter “Finance” + “New” + “Easy Apply”)

Indeed (use “Financial Analyst July” + locale filters) Company Career Pages Top banks (JPMorgan, Citi, BofA), Big Four (PwC, EY, Deloitte, KPMG), major corporates (Apple, Google, Pfizer) University Alumni Networks Leverage finance alumni in your school’s LinkedIn groups or career portals Recruiting Agencies Specialized finance staffing firms (Robert Half Finance & Accounting, Michael Page Finance)

6. Tips for Success

Tailor Your Application : Mirror keywords from the job description in your résumé and cover letter to pass ATS scans.

: Mirror keywords from the job description in your résumé and cover letter to pass ATS scans. Highlight Relevant Projects : Showcase budgeting models, audit engagements, or fintech prototypes—ideally via brief case studies or a link to a portfolio/GitHub.

: Showcase budgeting models, audit engagements, or fintech prototypes—ideally via brief case studies or a link to a portfolio/GitHub. Network Proactively : Attend virtual July employer information sessions, reach out to connections on LinkedIn for informational interviews, and follow finance influencers to catch hiring alerts.

: Attend virtual July employer information sessions, reach out to connections on LinkedIn for informational interviews, and follow finance influencers to catch hiring alerts. Certification in Progress : If you’re working toward CPA, CFA, or related credentials, note your exam progress prominently. Employers value demonstrated commitment.

: If you’re working toward CPA, CFA, or related credentials, note your exam progress prominently. Employers value demonstrated commitment. Be Interview-Ready: Prepare STAR stories around finance projects, have 2–3 insightful questions about the team’s priorities, and brush up on technical tests (e.g., accounting entries, valuation problems).

FAQs

Q: Is July a slower hiring month in finance? A: Not in corporate and larger financial institutions—mid-year budgeting often triggers new headcount approvals. Smaller firms may pause for vacations, but many fill roles in batches. Q: Can I break into finance without a degree in Finance/Accounting? A: Yes—crossover degrees (STEM, Economics) plus certifications (CFA Level I, data-analytics credentials) and relevant internships can open doors. Q: Are remote finance roles available? A: Increasingly. FP&A, financial modeling, ESG analysis, and compliance roles often allow hybrid or fully remote work, especially outside of final-close periods. Q: How competitive are entry-level analyst positions? A: Moderately competitive. Hundreds apply for each role, so strong résumés, clear numerical impact statements, and networking referrals make a big difference.

Looking Ahead

With economic growth stabilizing, regulatory changes accelerating, and ESG commitments deepening, finance teams will continue to expand through summer 2025. By focusing on in-demand skills, strategic networking, and timing your application to July’s mid-year hiring alignment, you can position yourself for a successful finance career.

