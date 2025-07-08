Top Finance Jobs Hiring in July 2025 — Roles, Pay & Who’s Hiring

Kris Paterson
Updated on:
Recruitment InsightsUS business newsUS Employment News
Finance Sector Hiring in July Roles and Requirements

As midsummer unfolds in 2025, the finance industry is quietly ramping up recruitment for a broad array of roles—from traditional banking and accounting to emerging areas like ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) finance and fintech risk management. Whether you’re a recent graduate, a seasoned CPA, or a tech-savvy analyst, understanding which positions are in demand this July—and the skills employers seek—can give you a crucial edge in landing your next finance role.

1. Market Overview: Why July Matters

  • Mid-Year Budget Cycles
    Many financial institutions align hiring with mid-year budget adjustments and Q3 planning, making July a sweet spot to add headcount before year-end reporting begins.
  • Graduation Season + Summer Lulls
    Recent finance and economics graduates enter the market just as some junior roles open up due to promotions or attrition. Hiring teams often fill entry-level analyst and audit positions at this time.
  • Regulatory Deadlines
    With new regulations taking effect—AML (Anti-Money Laundering) enhancements, Basel IV roll-outs, and updated ESG disclosures—banks and asset managers are adding compliance and risk staff now to meet autumn reporting requirements.

2. In-Demand July Roles

a. Financial Analyst (Corporate & Investment)

What You’ll Do

  • Build and maintain financial models (DCF, LBO, comparables)
  • Prepare variance analyses and monthly reporting packs
  • Support budgeting, forecasting, and strategic planning

Typical Requirements

  • Bachelor’s in Finance, Accounting, Economics, or related field
  • 1–3 years’ experience in corporate finance or investment banking
  • Proficiency in Excel (pivot tables, macros) and PowerPoint
  • Familiarity with ERP/FP&A tools (NetSuite, Anaplan, Adaptive Insights)

b. Accountant & Staff Auditor

What You’ll Do

  • Execute month-end and year-end close activities
  • Prepare journal entries, reconciliations, and account analyses
  • Conduct audit testing of internal controls and financial statements

Typical Requirements

  • Bachelor’s in Accounting or Finance; CPA or CTA in pursuit
  • 2+ years in public accounting (Big Four preferred) or corporate accounting
  • Strong understanding of US GAAP (or IFRS for multinationals)
  • Experience with audit software (e.g., CaseWare, IDEA)

c. Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A) Manager

What You’ll Do

  • Lead quarterly forecasting and annual budgeting cycles
  • Present insights to C-suite on profitability, cash flow, and KPIs
  • Automate reporting through dashboards (Tableau, Power BI)

Typical Requirements

  • 4–6 years’ FP&A or corporate finance experience
  • Advanced Excel, SQL, and data visualization skills
  • MBA or CFA Level II (often preferred)
  • Proven track record driving strategic decisions

d. Risk & Compliance Analyst

What You’ll Do

  • Monitor credit, market, and operational risk metrics
  • Ensure compliance with AML, KYC, and Dodd-Frank regulations
  • Conduct scenario analyses and stress testing

Typical Requirements

  • Degree in Risk Management, Finance, or related discipline
  • 1–3 years in banking compliance or risk control
  • Knowledge of AML software (Actimize, SAS AML)
  • Strong analytical and documentation skills

e. ESG / Sustainable Finance Specialist

What You’ll Do

  • Develop ESG reporting frameworks (TCFD, SASB, GRI)
  • Assess portfolio alignment with net-zero targets
  • Engage with rating agencies and coordinate audits

Typical Requirements

  • Background in sustainability, finance, or data analytics
  • Familiarity with carbon accounting and green bond standards
  • Experience with ESG data platforms (Bloomberg ESG, MSCI)
  • Strong stakeholder management and presentation skills

f. Treasury Analyst

What You’ll Do

  • Manage cash forecasting, liquidity, and short-term investments
  • Execute hedging strategies using FX forwards and interest swaps
  • Interface with banks, custodians, and treasury management systems

Typical Requirements

  • Degree in Finance, Economics, or Accounting
  • 1–2 years’ treasury or corporate banking experience
  • Knowledge of TMS like Kyriba or TreasuryXpress
  • Clean communication and multitasking abilities

g. Fintech Product Manager

What You’ll Do

  • Define product roadmaps for digital banking or payment platforms
  • Coordinate between engineering, design, and compliance teams
  • Conduct market research and user-experience testing

Typical Requirements

  • 3–5 years in product or project management within fintech or banking
  • Familiarity with agile methodologies and Jira/Confluence
  • Strong grasp of API integrations, cloud architecture, and cybersecurity basics
  • Excellent cross-functional leadership and strategic thinking

h. Wealth Management Advisor

What You’ll Do

  • Advise high-net-worth clients on investment strategies and estate planning
  • Build and maintain client portfolios, ensuring regulatory compliance
  • Drive business development through networking and referrals

Typical Requirements

  • CFP®, ChFC®, or Series 7/63 licenses (in the U.S.)
  • Proven track record in sales and client relationship management
  • Deep understanding of asset classes and tax-efficient strategies
  • Exceptional interpersonal and negotiation skills

3. Essential Skills & Qualifications

Across these roles, employers commonly seek:

  • Technical Proficiency: Advanced Excel, PowerPoint, and at least one financial system (SAP, Oracle, Workday). SQL and Python are increasingly desirable for data-driven roles.
  • Certifications: CPA for accounting/audit; CFA for investment roles; FRM for risk; CFP for wealth advisory.
  • Soft Skills: Clear written and verbal communication, presentation ability, teamwork, and adaptability.
  • Regulatory Knowledge: Familiarity with GAAP/IFRS, Dodd-Frank, Basel accords, AML/KYC, and emerging ESG standards.
  • Analytical Mindset: Comfort with large datasets, problem-solving orientation, and attention to detail.
RoleAverage Starting Salary
Financial Analyst$65,000–$75,000
Staff Accountant$58,000–$68,000
FP&A Manager$95,000–$115,000
Compliance Analyst$70,000–$85,000
ESG Specialist$75,000–$90,000
Treasury Analyst$70,000–$85,000
Fintech Product Manager$100,000–$130,000
Wealth Advisor$80,000–$100,000 base (+ commission)
  • Hiring Volume
    • Corporate finance teams in consumer goods, healthcare, and tech are particularly active.
    • Regional banks are backfilling lending and credit-control roles.
    • Asset managers and private-equity firms are adding juniors for summer internship conversions.

5. Where to Find July Finance Jobs

  1. Industry-Specific Boards
    • eFinancialCareers, CFA Institute Career Center, Risk.net
  2. General Job Sites
    • LinkedIn (filter “Finance” + “New” + “Easy Apply”)
    • Indeed (use “Financial Analyst July” + locale filters)
  3. Company Career Pages
    • Top banks (JPMorgan, Citi, BofA), Big Four (PwC, EY, Deloitte, KPMG), major corporates (Apple, Google, Pfizer)
  4. University Alumni Networks
    • Leverage finance alumni in your school’s LinkedIn groups or career portals
  5. Recruiting Agencies
    • Specialized finance staffing firms (Robert Half Finance & Accounting, Michael Page Finance)

6. Tips for Success

  • Tailor Your Application: Mirror keywords from the job description in your résumé and cover letter to pass ATS scans.
  • Highlight Relevant Projects: Showcase budgeting models, audit engagements, or fintech prototypes—ideally via brief case studies or a link to a portfolio/GitHub.
  • Network Proactively: Attend virtual July employer information sessions, reach out to connections on LinkedIn for informational interviews, and follow finance influencers to catch hiring alerts.
  • Certification in Progress: If you’re working toward CPA, CFA, or related credentials, note your exam progress prominently. Employers value demonstrated commitment.
  • Be Interview-Ready: Prepare STAR stories around finance projects, have 2–3 insightful questions about the team’s priorities, and brush up on technical tests (e.g., accounting entries, valuation problems).

FAQs

Q: Is July a slower hiring month in finance?

A: Not in corporate and larger financial institutions—mid-year budgeting often triggers new headcount approvals. Smaller firms may pause for vacations, but many fill roles in batches.

Q: Can I break into finance without a degree in Finance/Accounting?

A: Yes—crossover degrees (STEM, Economics) plus certifications (CFA Level I, data-analytics credentials) and relevant internships can open doors.

Q: Are remote finance roles available?

A: Increasingly. FP&A, financial modeling, ESG analysis, and compliance roles often allow hybrid or fully remote work, especially outside of final-close periods.

Q: How competitive are entry-level analyst positions?

A: Moderately competitive. Hundreds apply for each role, so strong résumés, clear numerical impact statements, and networking referrals make a big difference.

Looking Ahead

With economic growth stabilizing, regulatory changes accelerating, and ESG commitments deepening, finance teams will continue to expand through summer 2025. By focusing on in-demand skills, strategic networking, and timing your application to July’s mid-year hiring alignment, you can position yourself for a successful finance career.

For more finance-sector hiring insights and up-to-date job postings, visit WhatJobs.

