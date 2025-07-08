Top Finance Jobs Hiring in July 2025 — Roles, Pay & Who’s Hiring

As midsummer unfolds in 2025, the finance industry is quietly ramping up recruitment for a broad array of roles—from traditional banking and accounting to emerging areas like ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) finance and fintech risk management. Whether you’re a recent graduate, a seasoned CPA, or a tech-savvy analyst, understanding which positions are in demand this July—and the skills employers seek—can give you a crucial edge in landing your next finance role.
1. Market Overview: Why July Matters
- Mid-Year Budget Cycles
Many financial institutions align hiring with mid-year budget adjustments and Q3 planning, making July a sweet spot to add headcount before year-end reporting begins.
- Graduation Season + Summer Lulls
Recent finance and economics graduates enter the market just as some junior roles open up due to promotions or attrition. Hiring teams often fill entry-level analyst and audit positions at this time.
- Regulatory Deadlines
With new regulations taking effect—AML (Anti-Money Laundering) enhancements, Basel IV roll-outs, and updated ESG disclosures—banks and asset managers are adding compliance and risk staff now to meet autumn reporting requirements.
2. In-Demand July Roles
a. Financial Analyst (Corporate & Investment)
What You’ll Do
- Build and maintain financial models (DCF, LBO, comparables)
- Prepare variance analyses and monthly reporting packs
- Support budgeting, forecasting, and strategic planning
Typical Requirements
- Bachelor’s in Finance, Accounting, Economics, or related field
- 1–3 years’ experience in corporate finance or investment banking
- Proficiency in Excel (pivot tables, macros) and PowerPoint
- Familiarity with ERP/FP&A tools (NetSuite, Anaplan, Adaptive Insights)
b. Accountant & Staff Auditor
What You’ll Do
- Execute month-end and year-end close activities
- Prepare journal entries, reconciliations, and account analyses
- Conduct audit testing of internal controls and financial statements
Typical Requirements
- Bachelor’s in Accounting or Finance; CPA or CTA in pursuit
- 2+ years in public accounting (Big Four preferred) or corporate accounting
- Strong understanding of US GAAP (or IFRS for multinationals)
- Experience with audit software (e.g., CaseWare, IDEA)
c. Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A) Manager
What You’ll Do
- Lead quarterly forecasting and annual budgeting cycles
- Present insights to C-suite on profitability, cash flow, and KPIs
- Automate reporting through dashboards (Tableau, Power BI)
Typical Requirements
- 4–6 years’ FP&A or corporate finance experience
- Advanced Excel, SQL, and data visualization skills
- MBA or CFA Level II (often preferred)
- Proven track record driving strategic decisions
d. Risk & Compliance Analyst
What You’ll Do
- Monitor credit, market, and operational risk metrics
- Ensure compliance with AML, KYC, and Dodd-Frank regulations
- Conduct scenario analyses and stress testing
Typical Requirements
- Degree in Risk Management, Finance, or related discipline
- 1–3 years in banking compliance or risk control
- Knowledge of AML software (Actimize, SAS AML)
- Strong analytical and documentation skills
e. ESG / Sustainable Finance Specialist
What You’ll Do
- Develop ESG reporting frameworks (TCFD, SASB, GRI)
- Assess portfolio alignment with net-zero targets
- Engage with rating agencies and coordinate audits
Typical Requirements
- Background in sustainability, finance, or data analytics
- Familiarity with carbon accounting and green bond standards
- Experience with ESG data platforms (Bloomberg ESG, MSCI)
- Strong stakeholder management and presentation skills
f. Treasury Analyst
What You’ll Do
- Manage cash forecasting, liquidity, and short-term investments
- Execute hedging strategies using FX forwards and interest swaps
- Interface with banks, custodians, and treasury management systems
Typical Requirements
- Degree in Finance, Economics, or Accounting
- 1–2 years’ treasury or corporate banking experience
- Knowledge of TMS like Kyriba or TreasuryXpress
- Clean communication and multitasking abilities
g. Fintech Product Manager
What You’ll Do
- Define product roadmaps for digital banking or payment platforms
- Coordinate between engineering, design, and compliance teams
- Conduct market research and user-experience testing
Typical Requirements
- 3–5 years in product or project management within fintech or banking
- Familiarity with agile methodologies and Jira/Confluence
- Strong grasp of API integrations, cloud architecture, and cybersecurity basics
- Excellent cross-functional leadership and strategic thinking
h. Wealth Management Advisor
What You’ll Do
- Advise high-net-worth clients on investment strategies and estate planning
- Build and maintain client portfolios, ensuring regulatory compliance
- Drive business development through networking and referrals
Typical Requirements
- CFP®, ChFC®, or Series 7/63 licenses (in the U.S.)
- Proven track record in sales and client relationship management
- Deep understanding of asset classes and tax-efficient strategies
- Exceptional interpersonal and negotiation skills
📢 Need to Hire Fast?
Post your job on WhatJobs and reach thousands of active job seekers across the U.S. Whether you’re hiring remote, hybrid, or on-site—get the right talent, faster.🚀 Post a Job Now
3. Essential Skills & Qualifications
Across these roles, employers commonly seek:
- Technical Proficiency: Advanced Excel, PowerPoint, and at least one financial system (SAP, Oracle, Workday). SQL and Python are increasingly desirable for data-driven roles.
- Certifications: CPA for accounting/audit; CFA for investment roles; FRM for risk; CFP for wealth advisory.
- Soft Skills: Clear written and verbal communication, presentation ability, teamwork, and adaptability.
- Regulatory Knowledge: Familiarity with GAAP/IFRS, Dodd-Frank, Basel accords, AML/KYC, and emerging ESG standards.
- Analytical Mindset: Comfort with large datasets, problem-solving orientation, and attention to detail.
4. Hiring Trends & Salary Benchmarks – July 2025
|Role
|Average Starting Salary
|Financial Analyst
|$65,000–$75,000
|Staff Accountant
|$58,000–$68,000
|FP&A Manager
|$95,000–$115,000
|Compliance Analyst
|$70,000–$85,000
|ESG Specialist
|$75,000–$90,000
|Treasury Analyst
|$70,000–$85,000
|Fintech Product Manager
|$100,000–$130,000
|Wealth Advisor
|$80,000–$100,000 base (+ commission)
- Hiring Volume
- Corporate finance teams in consumer goods, healthcare, and tech are particularly active.
- Regional banks are backfilling lending and credit-control roles.
- Asset managers and private-equity firms are adding juniors for summer internship conversions.
5. Where to Find July Finance Jobs
- Industry-Specific Boards
- eFinancialCareers, CFA Institute Career Center, Risk.net
- General Job Sites
- LinkedIn (filter “Finance” + “New” + “Easy Apply”)
- Indeed (use “Financial Analyst July” + locale filters)
- Company Career Pages
- Top banks (JPMorgan, Citi, BofA), Big Four (PwC, EY, Deloitte, KPMG), major corporates (Apple, Google, Pfizer)
- University Alumni Networks
- Leverage finance alumni in your school’s LinkedIn groups or career portals
- Recruiting Agencies
- Specialized finance staffing firms (Robert Half Finance & Accounting, Michael Page Finance)
6. Tips for Success
- Tailor Your Application: Mirror keywords from the job description in your résumé and cover letter to pass ATS scans.
- Highlight Relevant Projects: Showcase budgeting models, audit engagements, or fintech prototypes—ideally via brief case studies or a link to a portfolio/GitHub.
- Network Proactively: Attend virtual July employer information sessions, reach out to connections on LinkedIn for informational interviews, and follow finance influencers to catch hiring alerts.
- Certification in Progress: If you’re working toward CPA, CFA, or related credentials, note your exam progress prominently. Employers value demonstrated commitment.
- Be Interview-Ready: Prepare STAR stories around finance projects, have 2–3 insightful questions about the team’s priorities, and brush up on technical tests (e.g., accounting entries, valuation problems).
FAQs
Q: Is July a slower hiring month in finance?
A: Not in corporate and larger financial institutions—mid-year budgeting often triggers new headcount approvals. Smaller firms may pause for vacations, but many fill roles in batches.
Q: Can I break into finance without a degree in Finance/Accounting?
A: Yes—crossover degrees (STEM, Economics) plus certifications (CFA Level I, data-analytics credentials) and relevant internships can open doors.
Q: Are remote finance roles available?
A: Increasingly. FP&A, financial modeling, ESG analysis, and compliance roles often allow hybrid or fully remote work, especially outside of final-close periods.
Q: How competitive are entry-level analyst positions?
A: Moderately competitive. Hundreds apply for each role, so strong résumés, clear numerical impact statements, and networking referrals make a big difference.
Looking Ahead
With economic growth stabilizing, regulatory changes accelerating, and ESG commitments deepening, finance teams will continue to expand through summer 2025. By focusing on in-demand skills, strategic networking, and timing your application to July’s mid-year hiring alignment, you can position yourself for a successful finance career.
For more finance-sector hiring insights and up-to-date job postings, visit WhatJobs.