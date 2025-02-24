Four Reasons Why Workers Are Leaving Their Jobs

More workers are looking for new opportunities than ever before and there are four major reasons why.

According to recent data, 51% of employees are exploring other job options, marking the highest rate of job-seeking since 2015.

Coupled with record-low employee satisfaction, this trend signals what Gallup calls the “Great Detachment”—a period where many employees feel disconnected from their employers.

What Employees Want in Their Next Job

A Gallup study, based on responses from over 10,000 US workers, highlights four key factors that employees prioritize when considering a new job:

Work-life balance and personal wellbeing

Pay and benefits

Stability and job security

A role that lets them do what they do best

These priorities have remained consistent over the past few years, with work-life balance and pay rising in importance since the pandemic. Organizations that align with these factors will be in a stronger position to attract and retain talent.

The Top Four Reasons Employees Change Jobs

Work-Life Balance and Wellbeing

Work-life balance has become the number one priority for employees, especially after the challenges of the pandemic.

The percentage of employees who rate it as “very important” has risen from 53% to 59% in recent years.

Employees no longer view work-life balance as a perk; it’s now an expectation.

Despite this, only one in five employees believe their organization genuinely cares about their wellbeing, driving many to look for employers that prioritize this factor.

Competitive Pay and Benefits

Fair pay is always a significant factor in job decisions, but its importance has grown in recent years.

Before the pandemic, 41% of employees considered pay and benefits “very important”; today, that number stands at 54%.

High-paying job opportunities during the Great Resignation raised expectations, and although the economy in 2025 may limit salary increases, the demand for competitive compensation is unlikely to change.

Stability and Job Security

Job security continues to be a top priority for employees.

54% rated it as very important, reflecting its consistent significance in the current economic landscape. With hiring slowing down and technology evolving quickly, employees seek roles that provide a sense of stability in an uncertain world.

Doing What They Do Best

A job that aligns with an employee’s skills and passions is vital for engagement and retention. Nearly half of employees (48%) said that this factor is “very important.”

When employees work in roles that match their strengths, they are more likely to be engaged, perform better, and stay longer. Organizations that align candidates with roles that suit their talents gain a competitive advantage.

Employee Needs Across Generations and Roles

While these four factors are important for most employees, certain groups have unique needs and preferences.

Millennials (not Gen Z) are the most demanding generation when choosing a new job, placing high importance on work-life balance, pay, and job stability. This is often linked to their stage in life—many have school-age children and need job flexibility.

(not Gen Z) are the most demanding generation when choosing a new job, placing high importance on work-life balance, pay, and job stability. This is often linked to their stage in life—many have school-age children and need job flexibility. Gen Z employees, who are earlier in their careers, place a higher value on career development and advancement.

Job roles also influence employee priorities:

Senior leaders prioritize autonomy more than other employees (40% vs. 31% for managers and 29% for individual contributors).

prioritize autonomy more than other employees (40% vs. 31% for managers and 29% for individual contributors). Knowledge workers are more focused on aligning their work with their strengths than production or frontline workers (52% vs. 36%).

Women are more likely to consider a job that allows them to escape a bad manager (38% vs. 29% of men).

What Does This Mean for Employers?

To attract and retain top talent in 2025, organizations must understand these evolving employee expectations.

While universal factors like work-life balance, pay, and job security matter to everyone, different employee groups may emphasize different aspects of their work experience.

Companies that adapt their recruitment strategies to meet these needs will be better positioned in an increasingly competitive labor market.

Looking Ahead

As we approach 2025, the battle for top talent is expected to intensify. While the economy may pose challenges, organizations that understand the evolving priorities of employees will be better equipped to create engaging workplaces.

Recognizing what workers truly want—whether it’s flexibility, pay, stability, or meaningful work—will be crucial in building a workforce that stays satisfied and productive.

FAQs

Why are so many people quitting their jobs? Many people are quitting their jobs for a variety of reasons. One major factor is the desire for a better work-life balance.

The pandemic forced many to rethink their priorities, with some choosing more flexible roles, like remote work, that allow for a healthier blend of personal and professional life.

Burnout and mental health struggles also play a big role.

Overworked employees who feel undervalued or stressed are increasingly leaving their positions in search of something more fulfilling. For others, the promise of better pay and benefits elsewhere is a strong motivator, especially with a competitive job market.

The pandemic also encouraged people to reassess their careers. Many are seeking out new industries or roles that better align with their passions or long-term goals.

The rise of remote work has made this even easier, as employees no longer have to adhere to rigid office hours or locations.

Toxic work environments are another big reason behind the surge in resignations. Employees are walking away from places where they feel mistreated or lack growth opportunities.

As the cost of living rises, more workers are seeking jobs that offer better compensation, making it easier for them to explore new opportunities. Why do employees leave their jobs in the US?

n 2025, people continue to leave their jobs for several reasons, many of which have evolved from trends seen in previous years.

One key factor is the ongoing demand for better work-life balance. With many workers still valuing flexibility, especially remote or hybrid work options, those unable to find this balance are more likely to leave.

Another important reason is burnout.

While organizations have made efforts to address employee well-being, many workers still feel overworked and underappreciated, which drives them to seek new opportunities. Mental health concerns are also a significant factor, with people leaving jobs that contribute to stress and dissatisfaction.

Career growth and advancement are major motivators too. Employees are looking for positions that offer clear paths for progression, and when they feel stuck or stagnant, they often move on. Additionally, the rise of industries offering higher pay, better benefits, and more meaningful work continues to lure workers away from less rewarding roles.

Finally, workers are increasingly prioritizing company culture. In 2025, toxic environments, lack of recognition, and poor leadership are pushing more people to resign and look for jobs in organizations that align better with their values. Why are your employees leaving?

Many workers are prioritizing better work-life balance, seeking flexible work arrangements or remote options. Others are leaving due to burnout or mental health concerns, feeling overworked or undervalued. Some may be looking for better career growth opportunities or higher pay, while others are leaving toxic work environments or seeking companies that align more with their values.

Improved compensation and benefits packages are also a big draw for employees considering new roles.