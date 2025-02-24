10 Utterly Terrifying Jobs

The business world offers a huge range of choice when it comes to jobs.

The fact is that there are some jobs out there that would scare living daylights out of some people.

There is nothing wrong with wanting a solid, 9-5 role working for a reliable company in an office, or at home. But some people are drawn to more high-pressure jobs, and find themselves in roles other people would find utterly petrifying.

Here are 10 of the most terrifying jobs.

Arachnologist

These are scientists who study spiders and related animals such as scorpions and ticks. People with arachnophobia would find this job utterly terrifying.

Crime Scene Cleaner

After the police have finished processing a crime scene, the cleanup begins. This job can be both physically and emotionally demanding as you’re likely to see some very distressing things.

Bomb Disposal Technician

These brave people are tasked with safely disarming and disposing of explosive devices.

It takes nerves of steel.

Find out more here about the dangers of bomb disposal.

Forensic Pathologist

Also known as a medical examiner, these doctors determine the cause of death by examining a corpse. The job involves performing autopsies which can be quite gruesome.

High-Rise Window Cleaner

This job involves cleaning the windows of skyscrapers, often from the outside.

It’s not for those with a fear of heights.

Find out more about cleaning the windows of the world’s tallest building here.

Coal Miner

Mining is a dangerous job due to the risk of cave-ins, gas explosions, and long-term health issues from dust inhalation.

Alaskan Crab Fisherman

This is considered one of the most dangerous jobs in the world due to the risk of drowning, hypothermia, and injuries from heavy machinery.

Find out more about this cold, wet, world here.

Sewer Inspector

This job involves going into city sewers to inspect and repair the sewer system.

The environment can be dark, smelly, and claustrophobic.

Hazmat Diver

These divers swim in hazardous materials, such as sewage or radioactive waste, to perform inspections, repairs, or recovery.

Cemetery Worker

This job involves digging graves and maintaining the cemetery grounds. Some people might find the association with death to be scary.

Wildlife Photographer

While it can be exciting to capture images of wild animals, it can also be dangerous if the animals feel threatened.

Taking on a charging buffalo probably isn’t one of the perks of the job.

Stunt Performer

These individuals perform dangerous stunts that actors can’t or won’t do. This can include anything from high falls to car crashes or fire burns.