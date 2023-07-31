Retail giant Frasers Group is set to trim its workforce by more than 100 at its Manchester head office.

The move comes as the company continues an acquisition spree, recently increasing its stake in Boohoo and Currys.

The job cuts will impact staff from subsidiaries, including Missguided, I Saw It First, and Studio Retail.

This move is part of a broader efficiency drive to optimize the group’s operations amid its expansion efforts.

The company has already eliminated head office 200 roles in Shirebrook and London and saw a reduction of 90 jobs following the acquisition of 14 businesses from JD Sports earlier this year.

Frasers Group has undergone significant changes over the past year, fueled by strategic acquisitions.

The company said the ongoing review of team structures is intended to identify efficiencies and streamline processes to support sustained profitable growth.

Last month, CEO Michael Murray hinted at further cuts within the House of Fraser business, which has seen its store portfolio significantly reduced since it was acquired by Frasers Group in 2018.

Murray said some outlets were still oversized and actively seeking solutions to address excess space.

