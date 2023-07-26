Mobile operator Virgin Media O2 has announced plans to cut up to 2,000 jobs in the UK, around 12 percent of its workforce, by the end of this year.

This figure includes 800 job cuts that were previously announced.

The cuts come as Virgin Media O2 continues to integrate and transform its operations following the merger of mobile operator O2 and broadband provider Virgin Media in 2021.

READ MORE: BT will cut 55,000 jobs and replace them with AI

The company is aiming to simplify its operating model to better serve its customers, which will result in some role reductions.

A Virgin Media O2 spokesperson said: “As we continue to integrate and transform as a company, we are currently consulting on proposals to simplify our operating model to better deliver for customers, which will see a reduction in some roles this year.”

Communication Workers Union assistant secretary Tracey Fussey said: “This news is causing a tremendous deal of anxiety among our membership, who are now feeling vulnerable about their jobs during an historic economic crisis.

“The confirmation of job losses is a tremendous disappointment, and we will be doing everything we can to mitigate against the redundancies.

“The announcement of 2000 redundancies includes changes already made this year. We will continue to actively work with VMO2 through the consultation processes.

“Workers deserve clarity and security over their futures, and the CWU will do everything in our power to ensure that is what our members will get.”

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

The job cuts are part of a broader effort to improve efficiencies as the company continues to integrate the two businesses.

The telecoms industry is currently facing significant challenges, with costs rising due to necessary upgrades to 5G and fibre, which require substantial investment.

Earlier this year, BT, the UK’s largest broadband and mobile provider, announced it would cut up to 55,000 jobs by the end of the decade, mostly in the UK, to reduce costs.

A fifth of these jobs will be replaced by technologies including artificial intelligence.

Similarly, Vodafone announced it would cut a tenth of its staff over the next three years, equating to 11,000 jobs.

The article also provides six tips for finding a new job, including expanding your search radius, using key words in your searches, reaching out to potential employers proactively, showcasing your skills on social media, learning new skills, and celebrating small wins during the job search process.

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter,LinkedIn, and Facebook.