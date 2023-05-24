Infosys has announced the launch of Infosys Topaz, a suite of services, solutions, and platforms that harness the power of generative AI technologies.

The solution leverages the Infosys applied AI framework and the Infosys Cobalt cloud to offer over 12,000 use cases.

With its Generative AI Labs, Infosys aims to provide industry-specific solutions enabling businesses to leverage AI’s benefits across various functions.

Read More: Meta surges in AI dominance with leaked software

This move follows the recent introduction of generative AI solutions by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Google Cloud.

Salil Parekh, CEO & MD of Infosys said: “Infosys Topaz is helping us amplify the potential of people – both our own and our clients.

“We are seeing strong interest from our clients for efficiency and productivity-enhancing programs, even as businesses are keen to secure their future growth.”

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

Infosys Topaz supports businesses across industries, utilizing a vast ecosystem of over 100 industry networks and partnerships.

It drives synergies throughout organizations by reimagining user personas, data architecture, and engineering blueprints for future advancements.

Parekh added: “Our own business operations have been hugely benefited by Infosys Topaz bringing the power of generative AI platforms and data solutions.

“Today, our clients are building new paths to expand revenue-creating opportunities and grow with Infosys Topaz.”

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.