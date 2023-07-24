John Lewis Partnership is adapting to the changing work landscape by halving the size of its head office.

The department store retailer plans to relocate from its current 220,000 square feet Victoria Street site to a more compact 108,000 square feet space in Pimlico.

The firm had been looking for a better-suited head office for the rise of hybrid working before its lease expired in December 2024.

Read More: Ted Baker cuts 200 head office jobs after US buyout

The retail giant now plans to begin relocating to its new headquarters starting next summer.

A company spokesperson said: “The move will help ensure we’re well placed for hybrid working and builds on more than 80 years of having a base in the capital.

“Over the coming months, we’ll get the building ready for us to move in next year.”

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

The downsizing effort is expected to save costs, aligning with Chairman Dame Sharon White’s turnaround plan.

Last month, White pledged to steer the retailer back to profitability before 2026 and said staff bonuses would be reintroduced only “when affordable”.

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.