The dangers of eating too much fast food are well documented.

Diabetes and heart disease are linked to junk food and there is a litany of information available on the health impacts of eating too much fat, salt and sugar.

But in 2010, an unusual lawsuit took place by a manager who was left a little surprised by the fact he put on weight after eating Mcdonald’s for lunch every day.

The case happened in Brazil and was taken by a 32-year-old man.

The man put on 65 pounds over a 12-year period, which works out as 5.4 pounds a year.

This isn’t an enormous amount of weight gain, considering he ate McDonald’s most days.

However, the judge ruled in his favor, awarding him $17,500 in damages.

McDonald’s was, unsurprisingly, not overly pleased with the result.

In a statement, the fast food giant said: “We’re disappointed with this preliminary court ruling, as it’s not an accurate representation of our highly regarded work environment and culture. ”

