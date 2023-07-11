Microsoft’s Irish operation faces potential job cuts as the company announces additional measures which could lead to around 70 redundancies.

This follows the previous announcement in February when 120 jobs were slated to be cut as part of a global cost-cutting initiative.

In March, an additional 60 redundancies were confirmed.

A company spokesperson emphasized organizational adjustments and workforce changes are essential for effective business management.

They said: “We will continue to prioritize strategic growth areas for our future while supporting our customers and partners through investments.”

It is possible that the final number of layoffs may be lower than 70 if affected workers are redeployed to other divisions within the company.

Currently, Microsoft employs approximately 3,500 people in Ireland across various functions including operations, sales, engineering, and product development.

The tech sector has witnessed several job loss announcements since the previous year’s end, with companies like Twitter, Meta, Stripe, Amazon, Intel, Google, Salesforce, PayPal, HubSpot, and Dell being among those affected.

